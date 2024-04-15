Highlights The Toronto Raptors end the season with a record of 25-57, missing the playoffs for 3rd time in 4 years.

Scottie Barnes shined with nearly 20 points per game before injury, promising an outlook for the future.

The Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett trade has been a success, the team looks forward to off-season roster moves.

After a season full of ups and downs (mostly downs) for the Toronto Raptors, they ended their season against the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon with a 118-103 loss.

It was the second of two games in Miami, both must-win for the Heat as they fought to secure prime seeding for the postseason. That mixed with Miami's mostly healthy roster and the Raptors' very much not healthy roster, and it wasn't the best showing for Toronto.

They ended the season with a record of 25-57 and will have the 6th best NBA Draft lottery odds as we wait to find out the draft order on May 12th. The season ended with injuries, absences, a 15-game losing streak, and more unfortunate but uncontrollable circumstances for the team.

“I haven’t been myself since December … I keep bruising my femur, so my bone keeps rubbing against my bone when I bend my knee, so there is a lot of inflammation and swelling in there.” - Bruce Brown

For now, they look ahead to an off-season full of development, chemistry building, and roster construction as the team will be big players in both the NBA Draft and free agency.

As we say goodbye to one of the most infamous seasons in Toronto Raptors franchise history, there were some highlights to the season that the team can build on as they plan for the future.

Scottie Barnes' First All-Star Season

Prior to his injury on March 1st, Scottie Barnes was averaging nearly 20 points per game

The end of the season was rough for Toronto Raptors fans, and a big part of that was because they were not able to see the end of Scottie Barnes' best season to date. It was incredibly disappointing when the third-year star was sidelined for the season on March 1st when he fractured his hand in a game and required surgery.

Still, everything up until that moment was a highlight for Scottie Barnes. In his third season since being drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 2022 Rookie of the Year was fully handed the reigns to this team this season. That resulted in his best performance to date, and he was rewarded with a spot at the 2024 NBA All-Star game.

He averaged 19.9 points per game before his injury, increasing his three-point shooting accuracy by 6 percent total from his second year to this season.

Raptors fans can rest assured knowing Scottie is now nearly back to game shape, and will spend this off-season working to make another leap going into next year. Now with his core around him in Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, this team can hope to settle into a groove for the future.

Quickley and Barrett Trade Worked Out

Both players increased their stats after being traded to Toronto together from the Knicks

Going into the season, the biggest storyline was around the future of this team and their roster. With many players having contracts expiring at the end of the season, there were many decisions to be when it came to trading. Ultimately, the team would not be able to afford all of Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr., and it was well known that they would not end the season with all players still rostered.

The first big trade happened on December 30th, and it's universally agreed upon that it was the best move the Raptors made all season. Despite having to say goodbye to a fan favorite in Anunoby, the return for him was probably equivalent to what they had to give away.

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have even been better than advertised when the trade went down. Immanuel Quickley has blossomed into the team's leading point guard, taking on the responsibility in stride and showing his confidence as a shooter and passer.

Barrett has been a joy to watch as he thrives on his hometown basketball team. The Canadian fits into his role on the Raptors like a glove and has made his mark with his physicality and efficiency.

The two of them pair perfectly with Scottie Barnes, obviously the intention as the front office works to build the team around Barnes.

More Moves Coming in the Off-Season

Raptors currently have three picks in the NBA Draft

If the Raptors were the main characters at the NBA trade deadline, they are gearing up to return to the spotlight for the draft and free agency.

As it stands, the Raptors have three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. They will lose one of those picks if they end up drawing the seventh or lower pick in the lottery, as their first pick is only top-six protected. They also have a pick in the late teens and another pick around the 30 range.

Likely, if the Raptors keep their top-six pick, they may package one of their other picks in a trade. Then, when it comes to free agency, there are a few other pending questions to be answered.

The biggest is probably whether they will make an effort to keep Gary Trent Jr., as the 25-year-old is up for a big payday this summer. Immanuel Quickley is also a restricted free agent, but keeping his is basically guaranteed at this point.

Then, depending on who the team drafts, there are a few other vacancies to address in free agency. It will really depend on the Raptors' decisions/how much they spend (or don't spend) on Quickley and Trent Jr. as to how much they can spend in free agency.

For now, the focus shifts to end-of-season availability for the players and coaches, and then seeing where the Raptors land in the draft.