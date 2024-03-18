Highlights Scottie Barnes' injury forced the Raptors to focus on evaluating younger players.

Toronto aims to keep their top-six protected draft pick for better odds in the NBA Draft.

Raptors will end the season with 6th or 7th best draft odds, focusing on their upcoming picks.

The Toronto Raptors' season took a drastic turn when Scottie Barnes was injured on March 1st. Since Barnes suffered a fractured hand in a game against the Golden State Warriors that required surgery and most likely ended his season, the Raptors have only won one game.

That event, and the injuries of other players that followed, solidified a course of action for this team that was already a possibility -- trying to keep their top-six pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Before Barnes was injured, maybe the team would have made a push for the play-in tournament, seeing how far this young group could take themselves. Now, without Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and RJ Barrett, (all likely out for the remainder of the season), it's more about evaluating the younger players on the team.

That was the case in back-to-back losses to the Orlando Magic over the weekend, where the Raptors showed some promise but ultimately could not convert that into wins.

"I thought that our effort was good throughout the whole game. At the start of the game, our communication and capital coverages were not to the point. As the game was progressing, they were able to pick it up. Communication was getting better. Guys did a really good job on the bench communicating with each other." - Darko Rajaković

The players who are starting and playing heavy minutes for the Raptors as they close out this rocky season may very well be the Raptors' bench options going into next year.

At the same time, with a top-six protected pick to worry about, the Raptors should be trying to give themselves the best odds possible going into the NBA Draft in June.

The Intricacies of Draft Odds Math

The Raptors will end the season with the sixth or seventh-best draft odds

The NBA Draft is a tricky thing to master, but with picks flying around in trades more than ever, its importance in the NBA is growing.

Raptors fans will be tuned into the NBA Draft this summer, as the team has several picks to make after trading away numerous players throughout the season. The most important pick of all, though, may not even end up belonging to Toronto.

When the team traded for Jakob Poeltl just over one year ago, one of the pieces the Raptors had to give up was a 2024 first round draft pick. That draft pick was top-six protected, which basically means that if the Raptors ended up with a selection in the top six in this year's draft, they'd keep the pick, but if it was seventh or above, the San Antonio Spurs took it.

It never seemed like the Raptors were trying to deliberately go for the first overall pick this year, despite their struggles, and to the dismay of some fans. Now, they teeter on the possibility of just missing out on that pick.

With just a few weeks left in the season, the Raptors will end up with either the sixth or seventh-best odds in the Draft lottery. They mathematically cannot go any higher or lower than those two picks at this point, and are in a battle with Memphis for the sixth spot.

On May 12, the NBA will hold the lottery, where the draft order will be officially determined. Based on teams' performances in the season, some teams have better odds of getting higher picks. Yet, it's still a lottery and anything can happen.

Going for the Mini-Tank

The Raptors are 1-6 since Scottie Barnes was injured.

A team is never going to admit they are tanking, but there are signs. For Toronto, it seems that when Barnes and Poeltl suffered long-term injuries, the motive for the team shifted.

Maybe there is no intention of deliberately losing games and the Raptors are just facing some bad luck and a tough stretch, but it feels like there's motivation to keep the draft pick. Even in a "weak" draft year, as people are calling this year's prospects, a top-six pick could still be great for this young Raptors team.

The front office also has a good history when it comes to the draft. Think about how much everyone was opposed to selecting Barnes in 2021, and look where that's led the team.

Logically, trying their best to keep the pick this season after Barnes needed surgery just seems logical.

Luckily, this "tank" is also more enjoyable than the last time the Raptors tried to get a top-draft pick. Anyone remember the Tampa season? Unlike that year, this stretch of Raptors games, while losses, have been entertaining.

We've seen the development of Gradey Dick, who is showing extreme promise at the end of his rookie year. Gary Trent Jr. is blossoming into a great leader, Kelly Olynyk is finding his place in his hometown team. And as we've seen, Immanuel Quickley is getting more reps as a primary point guard.

The difference between this tank and the last, is that we can see the vision. There's more hope for the future of this team.

Draft Prospects for Raptors

Toronto could pick 6th, 17th, and 32nd in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The exact numbers won't be determined until the May 12 draft lottery, but the Raptors will have at least two picks in the draft. Plus, they would keep their third pick if it's sixth or higher.

Right now, the Raptors are projected to have the 6th, 17th, and 32nd picks in the draft. Their guaranteed first round pick could range anywhere from 16th-20th overall, and their second round pick will likely be in the early 30s.

Possible Draft Picks for Raptors at No. 6 Name School Age Position Height Skills Cody Williams Colorado 19 Forward 6-foot-8 Scorer, finisher, off-ball efficiency Rob Dillingham Kentucky 19 Guard 6-foot-3 Play making, creation, shooting Ja'Kobe Walter Baylor k k k /19 Guard/Forward 6-foot-5 Three-point shooting, defense

Mock draft creators seem to all be torn on these projected picks. Unlike last year, where there was a clear number one pick in the draft in Victor Wembanyama, this year seems to be open.

Possible Draft Picks for Raptors at 16-20 Name School Age Position Height Skills Tyler Smith G-League Ignite 19 Forward 6-foot-11 Shooting, finishing Yves Missi Baylor 19 Center 7 foot Blocking, rim protection Ryan Dunn Virginia 21 Forward 6-foot-8 Defense, rebounding

It will likely end up depending on what each team needs on their roster. For the Raptors, they will likely want to draft a guard/forward with the higher pick, and maybe a big guy with their second round pick. They need depth at the guard/forward position more, but also a promising back-up center for when Poeltl or Olynyk are out or in foul trouble.

Possible Draft Picks for Raptors at 31-33 Name School Age Position Height Skills Zach Edey Purdue 21 Center 7-foot-4 Strength, footwork, touch Jaylon Tyson California 21 Forward 6-foot-7 Creation, shot-making Kyshawn George Miami 20 Forward 6-foot-8 Shooting, passing, Defense

It seems like it will come down to the wire when predicting the Raptors' draft odds. Even so, Masai Ujiri doesn't use mock drafts very often. Even so, there could be some more promising young talent landing in Toronto this summer.