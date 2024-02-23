Highlights Raptors will be focusing on building chemistry and evaluating bench talent post-trade deadline.

The Toronto Raptors kicked off their post-All-Star Break schedule Thursday night, ready to dive into development for the rest of the NBA regular season.

With the team's rebuild complete (for this season, anyway) following the NBA Trade Deadline, the focus can now shift to building chemistry on the team, and figuring out what needs to be done to bring them to the next level.

The Raptors' Thursday night 121-93 win against a struggling Brooklyn Nets team reeling from a sudden coaching change showed that there is definitely talent on this roster, especially within the new-look starting lineup. While chemistry builds, the team is trying to evaluate who would make up the best bench unit going forward and also will help the team's youngest players find their footing in the NBA.

During Thursday's return, Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković explained some of the methods the team will be using for the rest of the season to try and get the most out of their developmental phase. While the team as a whole may be focused on progress instead of result, the key word being thrown around in these conversations seems to be "effort."

It may not be the most exciting thing for a casual basketball fan, having your team deep into a developmental phase. Yet, this is the opportunity for the organization to discover and build some exceptional young talent that may be a key factor in the team's success for years to come.

Raptors implementing new defense academy

The Toronto Raptors have the sixth-worst defense in the NBA this season with a 117.1 rating

It's not entirely shocking, with a team that has spent most of this season in limbo, and now has such a young roster, that the defense has struggled.

With the sixth-worst defensive rating in the entire league, the Raptors particularly struggle with defense in the paint. They allow 54.1 points per game in the paint, a stat that surely is not helped by the fact that Jakob Poeltl spent over a month off the court with an injury.

Before Thursday's game, Rajaković explained that one of his development methods for the rest of the season will be to put on a "defensive academy."

"We started a defensive movement program, kind of like an in-season academy, that we're going to start implementing in warm-ups and pre-games. A bunch of situations to look for those opportunities and practices to help guys be better on-ball defenders."

The idea is to go back to basics and get the players in habits that will overall make them better defenders. He placed a particular emphasis on protecting the paint, saying it would be one of the first areas the team addresses post-break.

Immanuel Quickley, who had a great showing in the Nets game, scoring 24 points on 5-for-8 shooting from three, said after the game that defense is mostly effort, with technique built in over time in the league.

"I think a majority of it is probably just, honestly, effort. Just trying. A lot of guys really just don't try, to be honest. Get more years in the league, you learn techniques and things that can put you in a position faster. Hand activity and stuff like that, but most of it is really just effort." - Immanuel Quickley

That mindset is something the coaching staff hopes to implement through the rest of the season.

Raptors trying out G-League fits

Signed three different players to 10-day contracts since the trade deadline

After the Raptors sent out eight players prior to the trade deadline, in the aftermath, they were left with two empty roster spots.

Instead of heading into the buyout market or trying to secure a free agent, the team seems to be going in the direction of experimenting with G-League players. With these roster spots, they can give young players 10-day contracts as a trial run with the team.

These 10-day players end up getting a lot more behind-the-scenes development than they do on-court minutes, but it gives them the chance to try and show the staff their talent. The franchise then has the chance to sign them for another 10 days, and this repeats until a certain date near the end of the season when all roster players convert to rest-of-season contracts.

During the All-Star break, the Raptors signed DJ Carton of the G-League Iowa Wolves to a 10-day contract, and he was with the team for Thursday's game against the Nets. He even got playing time, after the Raptors secured a 20+ point lead in the fourth quarter.

"I know that our scouts and our front office have been following [Carton] for quite some time, and they have a high opinion on him. We're going to continue evaluating, working with him, putting him in play groups, and I was happy that he actually got a chance to step on the floor tonight and play." - Darko Rajaković

Carton scored three points, his first in the NBA. Expect the team to use these two roster spots to rotate through some young players they have been scouting before maybe deciding on a few to keep on for the rest of the season.

Gearing Up for the NBA Draft

Raptors currently have at least three picks in the upcoming draft

The NBA Draft is taking on a new format this year, and Toronto Raptors fans will get a good experience of it, with multiple picks. The NBA has decided to make the draft a two-night event in 2024, on June 26th and 27th.

As we wind down in the season, the Raptors' overall result will directly impact their draft lottery odds, as these are determined by performance in the season. For example, the Raptors have a higher chance of securing a top-six pick if they do not make the playoffs. For these reasons, this will be a huge area of concern for the team and fans alike as we close the season.

While there is still a lot of time before the draft and March Madness could change things, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Reportmocked up an early draft, detailing who the Raptors could select if they keep all of their picks.

Toronto Raptors – Potential 2024 NBA Draft Selections Pick No. Player School/Team Position Size Age Pro-Comparison 6th Rob Dillingham Kentucky Point/Shooting Guard 6'3" 18 Kemba Walker 20th Devin Carter Providence Point/Shooting Guard 6'3" 21 Jose Alvarado 28th Dillon Jones Weber State Shooting Guard/Forward 6'6" 22 David Roddy 31st Oso Ighodaro Marquette Center 6'11" 21 Jaylin Williams

Currently, the Raptors' highest pick is projected to be sixth overall. Judging by the fact that they drafted Scottie Barnes fourth overall in 2021, that's a great pick. It also works out, as that particular pick is only top-six protected, meaning that if they slipped to seventh it would go to the San Antonio Spurs.

They are also currently projected to pick again around the 17th-20th spot in the first round, which would also serve as their first pick if that previous pick ends up in San Antonio's hands.

Regardless, the Raptors are going to be big players in this draft. They have picks as well as players to use as leverage if they want to move up, or a decent chance to pick a good player in the top six.