The Toronto Raptors have switched the direction of their roster in favor of a rebuild, possibly ending Gary Trent Jr. 's tenure in Canada.

A couple of weeks have passed since the start of free agency and Trent has yet to land a contract he desires. The 2024 free agency class wasn't loaded with talent like in years prior, which gave Trent and his team the belief that they could land a lucrative deal, but that market simply doesn't exist.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg provided insight into the ongoing stalemate between the Raptors and Trent regarding contract conversations.

"The Raptors were willing to bring the sharpshooter back at an annual salary of around $15 million when the negotiation window opened last month, but Trent’s camp was looking for a raise on the $18.5 million he made last season. Something in the $25 million range was believed to be the ask, a misread of a market that hasn’t been kind to players of Trent’s ilk. Now, with the market drying up, one league insider suggested Trent would be 'lucky' to get the mid-level exception, valued at $12.5 million." - Josh Lewenberg

Trent isn't the first player to mismanage their worth on the open market. It was reported by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that Caleb Martin was offered a five-year $65 million contract extension from the Miami Heat during the season, but declined it. The offer was no longer available during free agency, and he ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year, $32 million contract.

There aren't many teams left with a large sum of cap space that they would be willing to use on the likes of Gary Trent Jr. The possibility of returning to Toronto hasn't been ruled out by the Raptors. Lewenberg also reported that the team is expected to meet with Trent's representatives in Las Vegas this week to further discuss the contract situation.

This is a testament to the drastic consequences one bad season can have for the outlook of a player's career.

Trent Will Have to Compromise

Trent's value isn't close to what he expected coming into free agency

Trent had a significant down year in the 2023-24 season, resulting in his services not being valued at the level his team felt they should be worth. He is by no means a bad basketball player, but his performance created areas of doubt about the consistency that he can deliver for a team.

Gary Trent Jr. 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 13.7 REB 2.6 AST 1.7 FG% 42.6 3P% 39.3

As a shot creator and floor spacer, Trent does provide value for teams with the aspirations of competing at a high level. His future in Toronto, however, doesn't look as bright as it once did as the franchise has seemingly replaced him with a younger option with the 2024 NBA Draft selection of Ja'Kobe Walter with the 19th overall pick.

Trent is only 25 years old and still has plenty of areas to develop as a basketball player. He has shown that he is a capable perimeter defender, with a great knack for reading the passing lanes, averaging 1.7 steals in the 2021-22 season, which was the best year of his career all around.

There is uncertainty surrounding what Trent's next contract will be, but no matter what, he will be on an NBA roster. Whether it's the Raptors is completely up in the air.