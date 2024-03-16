Highlights The Toronto Raptors are plagued with injuries, resulting in a losing streak.

The team is embracing a rebuild season, aiming for the draft lottery.

Gary Trent Jr. is stepping up in a leadership role, while Gradey Dick shows promise as a rookie.

The NBA season is extremely long. Over 80 games and that's before you get into a grueling postseason. That's why there is usually an increase in injuries on teams after the All-Star break every February, bodies get tired, and people are more prone to hurting themselves.

That has surely been the case for the Toronto Raptors, whose six-game losing streak can only be explained by the lengthy list of absences before every game.

It started when Scottie Barnes fractured his hand and needed surgery, and Jakob Poeltl followed shortly after with his own surgery, and then it's been a myriad of strained muscles and sprained ankles ever since. There's also the situation around RJ Barrett, who is dealing with a tragic loss and will be out indefinitely, with the team's full support.

All of these absences might be a little more concerning if we were talking about a team that had playoff aspirations. Maybe even Play-In Tournament aspirations. Yet, it's become clear over the past month that the Raptors are gliding comfortably into the draft lottery.

Their 113-103 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night was a hard-fought battle filled with impressive performances from many members of the team.

Sometimes, it's just bigger than basketball.

For a team whose longest-tenured player in several games this week was Gradey Dick, the rookie who was drafted in June 2023, the rebuild is in full effect. While the last time this team was hoping for a high lottery pick was interesting (the infamous Tampa season), this time around, the rebuild has been full of exciting games and promising young talent.

Many roles have changed on this team, even in the past few weeks, but the over-arching lesson is that the future seems bright for this young team.

"This group shows up to work every single day. Every practice, every shoot around, they bring their best and they're focused. They're asking questions and they're really trying to improve. That's my mindset as well. All we can do is control our work and what we put in." - Darko Rajaković

Trent Jr. Taking on a Leadership Role

He scored a season-best 31 points against the Magic

Gary Trent Jr. seems to be back in the lineup after missing a few games this week with a groin injury. At just 25 years old, Trent Jr. is one of the "veterans" on this extremely young Raptors roster. In the Raptors' pre-All-Star Break starting lineup, he was the second-oldest player behind Jakob Poeltl.

Now, he seems to be taking on more of a leadership role on the roster, not only on the court, where he scored a season-best 31 points for Toronto against Orlando on Friday night but also off the court.

"I went from the bench, behind the bench. I wasn't on the court. I've been a starter. I've been back bench. So there's no part of the game I think I haven't touched, I've been a part of. So I feel like that just helps me know how to handle things and how to go about things." Gary Trent Jr.

Trent Jr. is a great person to learn from if you're a young basketball player. Throughout his career's various ups and downs, Trent has stayed steadfast in his commitment, loyalty, and professionalism. Maybe a bit more of a quiet leader from the outside looking in, he seems to be making an impact on the younger members of the Raptors team.

"I was just trying to really show [Gradey Dick] a certain mindset, a certain approach, a certain focus you should have, whether it's in between drills, whether it's paying attention to how your footing is on your jumpers, all types of things. He's been super receptive and he's asked me a lot of questions too." - Gary Trent Jr.

With Trent becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer, it will be interesting to see how hard the Raptors try and retain him, if at all. He brings a lot to this team on and off the court, and his consistency seems to be improving.

Dick's Rollercoaster Rookie Season

Dick has the best three-point shooting percentage among rookies in the NBA

If you've been following the Toronto Raptors this season, you've seen the ups and downs Gradey Dick has experienced. From not seeing any minutes, to being down in the G-League, to now starting regularly for the team -- Gradey has seen it all in his short career.

It's understandable for him to see highs and lows as he figures out his role on this ever-changing team.

Despite some less-than-ideal performances, like the one against Orlando Friday night where Gradey was a -32 on the court, you can see the improvements in his game. He is making better decisions, hustling more on defense, and putting the pieces together.

Obviously, Gradey is going to be a long-term asset on this team, and it's nice to see the development happening in real-time. He is averaging just over six points per game in the season but has scored in double digits in four of the eight games he has played in March so far.

Wins and Lessons to End the Season

Raptors are in the mix for sixth-best odds in the draft lottery

To tank or not to tank? That's the question, but maybe it is a little too late to be asking.

The highest possible odds the Raptors can secure for the draft lottery at this point are sixth overall. They are too far removed from the fifth-highest odds now, but on the flip side, the lowest they can drop is the seventh-best odds.

In casual terms, it's too late to fully tank for a top pick. If the Raptors wanted to compete for a top-four draft pick, that would have been a decision to make earlier in the season. Now, all they can do is try to work on the development of their young players, who are now getting a shot at real minutes as the season winds down.

The good thing about the odds is that they are not definite. There is definitely a chance the Raptors could move up in the lottery by pure luck. The bad part about the odds, though, is that they can flip the other way and send the Raptors further down the lottery draft.

The worrisome part about that reality is that Toronto only keeps their pick if they are drawn sixth or higher. If they get seventh or lower, the pick goes to San Antonio as part of the Jakob Poeltl deal.

That's out of this team's control though, like many aspects of the NBA season. For now, it's time to focus on the lessons of the young players and try to build skills that will help the team next season.