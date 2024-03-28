Highlights Gradey Dick's transition from G-league to starting lineup showcases his impressive growth in 3-point shooting.

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Raptors were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, after losing their last 12 games. The New York Knicks came to town and handed the Raptors their worst-ever home loss, beating them 145-101.

The Raptors were still missing Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Chris Boucher, DJ Carton, and Jontay Porter going into the game. Minutes into the first quarter, Ochai Agbaji fell hard onto his back and was ruled out with a hip contusion. Thankfully, the latest update is that his X-rays are negative and he is receiving further evaluation.

In a season that feels never-ending for Toronto, the team's rookie Gradey Dick has had to adjust to his new role in the NBA amid all these circumstances.

From G-League to Starting Lineup

Gradey Dick leads rookies in 3PT% since January.

Gradey Dick was drafted 13th overall in the NBA Draft by the Raptors. When the season started, the Raptors were still hoping to hold onto Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby, and Dick was relegated to the outskirts of the rotation.

Obviously, he was not progressing very quickly, so the team sent him down to the Raptors 905 G-League to get some reps there. After a short stint there, he came back to the big team and was put on a "specialized program" to build up his strength, according to the Raptors coaching staff.

"In such a long season, there's going to be ups and downs, but as long as you're prepared and you stay consistent, you can be ready for really anything that the game throws at you." - Gradey Dick

After that program, the Raptors started making their big trades ahead of the trade deadline. With the lineup shifting, Dick started getting more and more minutes. Now, with all the absences on the team, he has been a starter for most of the month of March.

In the month of March, Dick averaged 11.6 points per game.

Career High Against New York

Dick scored 23 points against New York.

Gradey Dick scored in double digits in eight games in March, never playing less than 23 minutes in any game all month. He beat his career high against New York on Wednesday, scoring 23 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field.

He also shot 50 percent from three-point range, as this stretch has brought back the shooting ability of Dick's college years.

Gradey Dick has also scored the most three-pointers by a rookie since the 2019-2020 season. He's shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range since January.

Taking Everything as a Lesson

Dick is staying grateful through the ups and downs.

After scoring his career high, Gradey Dick spoke to the media about the ups and downs of his rookie season. Obviously, with only his one college season to compare to, his experience has been quite different.

"In college, when you have a tough game, you've got a whole week to think about it. It just kind of stinks that whole week. I'm learning how quick the turnarounds are. You've just got to move on to the next one." Gradey Dick

He's been especially thankful to his veterans, who have been giving him advice and encouragement all season long. He mentioned that one of the biggest differences is just the amount of games he's playing now. In college, when he had a tough loss, he had all week to reflect on it. Now in the NBA, the next game is only two days (sometimes less) away.

"The biggest thing is really just be prepared for anything. You never know when you're going to be called. Some guys might be out for the season, and you're playing more minutes. You've just got to be prepared for that. I think I'm learning that from the best." - Gradey Dick

You have to let things roll off your back in the NBA. You have to stay ready no matter what your current role is on the team because you never know when your number will be called. That's the lesson Gradey Dick says he is going to remember from his rookie season as he continues on with his career in the NBA.

For now, he's going to keep rolling with the punches on this Raptors team. Despite the losses, Dick is keeping a positive attitude and trying to remember every day that he is living out his dreams by playing in the NBA.

Luckily for Raptors fans, it seems that Dick is improving steadily and will have a successful NBA career with the Toronto Raptors.