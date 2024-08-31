Key Takeaways Quickley aims to be a playmaking threat for the Raptors after averaging 6.8 assists last season.

After Immanuel Quickley was signed to a five-year, $175 million ($162.5 million guaranteed) contract extension by the Toronto Raptors , he'll be a significant piece for them.

Quickley was one of the pieces brought in from the New York Knicks in the OG Anunoby trade last season, and he'll look to build on his play with Toronto following that deal.

Quickley projects as one of Toronto's top offensive engines and creators moving forward after filling mostly a sixth man-type of role with New York.

Quickley will have to prove he can be a valuable contributor in a more prominent role and help lead the Raptors into the future and, ideally, back to the NBA Playoffs in years ahead.

However, here are three things to watch for this season that would seem reasonable for Quickley to accomplish in his first full year with Toronto.

3 Quickley Gets More Comfortable as a Playmaker

Quickley should improve game-to-game as a passer

In his time with the Knicks, Quickley was more of a score-first contributor in his bench role. He became more refined in that aspect as he gained more experience, and because of his efforts, he was the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year in the 2022-23 season.

This isn't to suggest he won't have his share of shots. He projects as one of Toronto's top options alongside Scottie Barnes and potentially RJ Barrett , and Quickley is a versatile scorer and shooter.

Those things aside, Quickley, now a full-time starter, will have a much more significant playmaking workload with the Raptors in years ahead, and he'll be up to the task.

Quickley averaged 6.8 assists per outing in 38 games with the Raptors last season and had an assist rate of 29.5 percent in that span.

Quickley's Playmaking Averages With Raptors Category Stats AST 6.8 AST% 29.5 TO% 10.1

He's a player who can generate quality ball swings off of his drives. He has the vision and requisite body control to find weak side targets off of jump passes, either in early or set offense.

His explosiveness is not something that should be discounted.

Additionally, he can create for his teammates in the pick-and-roll, hit cutters off of his change-of-pace and make sensible feeds to those players in transition.

Others will be in the playmaking mix, and Toronto will emphasize movement in its offense. However, Quickley will surely be one of the Raptors' crucial playmakers and offensive engines that can consistently get good shots for others.

2 Quickley Fills It up as Key Creator

The 25-year-old should level up as a scorer with Toronto

Quickley should be one of Toronto's crucial scoring threats in the coming years.

He again improved as a scorer over his three-plus years with New York, and he was getting it done early with Toronto in that way.

In 38 games with the Raptors last season, Quickley averaged 18.6 points per contest on 56.4 percent true shooting. He converted 39.5 percent of his three-point attempts in that span, on 7.1 deep tries per game.

Quickley made his mark as a perimeter shooter with New York, and he should carry forward that part of his game. He's a constant threat to splash from deep, both off the catch and as a self-creator.

Quickley's Scoring Averages With Raptors Category Stats PTS 18.6 3PT% 39.5 3PM/3PA 2.8/7.1 TS% 56.4

In addition, though, he's more than capable as a pull-up shooter inside the arc, and his quickness, change-of-pace and touch make him a very effective driver.

Quickley's combination of range, movement shooting, handle, acceleration, deceleration and transition abilities make him a difficult cover.

Even with other young players involved this coming season and beyond, Quickley will have his share of offensive production as one of the Raptors' top options.

1 Quickley Solidifies Himself as a Core Piece for Toronto

The Kentucky product will be a key part of the next generation of Raptors

Quickley had an impressive start to his tenure with Toronto last season. With what he provided in that near-half season, there's plenty of reason to be optimistic.

Of course, Quickley will have to prove himself as a difference-maker this season and in years ahead. But he should be able to prove why the Raptors wanted to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

Quickley doesn't project as a possible franchise centerpiece, a la Scottie Barnes . However, it seems clear he should be one of the pillars Toronto builds around moving forward.

Quickley is a versatile combo guard who should benefit from increased opportunities. With his somewhat underrated perimeter defense in mind as well, he projects as a crucial core piece for the Raptors.

The Raptors are retooling, and they'll need other young players to make strides for them to improve this year and going forward; Toronto was 25-57 last season.

But the Raptors do have some very promising young players, and Quickley definitely contributes to that. He could seemingly have a breakout campaign in 2024-25.