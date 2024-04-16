Highlights Jontay Porter faces a potential NBA ban for gambling involvement while playing with the Toronto Raptors this spring.

Porter is accused of purposely underperforming in games in order to cash in on his under player props.

Porter himself is an avid gambler who wagered millions on sports, although it doesn't appear that he bet on NBA games.

There doesn't seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel for Jontay Porter. He has missed the last 12 games for the Toronto Raptors and is unlikely to ever play in an NBA-sponsored event ever again. League Commissioner Adam Silver is mulling over his discipline options while the league concludes its investigation into Porter.

"It's a cardinal sin, what he's accused of in the NBA, and the ultimate, extreme option I have is to ban him from the game. That's the level of authority I have here. Because there's nothing more serious, I think, around this league when it comes to gambling: betting on our games. And that is a direct player involvement. And so, the investigation is ongoing, but the consequences could be very severe." -Adam Silver

Porter was accused of purposefully hitting his "under" in multiple games with the Raptors so members of an exclusive Discord server could wager knowing that he would fail to hit the lines set for his play. Since DraftKings revealed that his unders were the two highest-winning bets back in March, Porter has been sidelined.

Porter is an Avid Gambler

To no one's surprise, Porter wagered millions himself

A recent report from Action Network claimed that Porter owned a VIP FanDuel account in Colorado and wagered "millions" between 2021 and 2023. FanDuel refused to allow him to bet on NBA or NCAA basketball, as per the NBA's guidelines, but there is no rule on the books that says he can't bet on other sports.

With the way that the NBA and other major sports leagues are in bed with North American sportsbooks, the outright banning of gambling would not make much sense.

"Porter allegedly placed over 1,000 wagers at the sportsbook. 'He was firing all of the time,' a source said." -Chase Howell, Action Network

Porter has made roughly $2.3 million during his short NBA career and has seemingly bet it all on FanDuel. As sports betting continues to grow in popularity in North America, regulations simply have not kept up, and books are blatantly advertising toward audiences who might not be interested in the product.

While the Porter and Ippei Mizuhara scandals have rocked the sporting world, expect more information to come out as major leagues continue to partner with sportsbooks and make a once-taboo vice a hobby. Sports betting can be a fun and safe way to enjoy sporting events even more, but when the lines between hobby and lifestyle get blurred and the integrity of games is brought into question, it might be time to take a step back.