Key Takeaways The Raptors made significant changes, building around Barnes.

The new starting lineup will likely have Dick taking over the spot left open by Trent Jr.

The bench unit features Mitchell, Walter, and Agbaji looking to prove themselves.

The Toronto Raptors will enter the 2024-25 NBA season in an interesting position after finally deciding to make some wholesale changes last year.

A lot of old faces from the Raptors suddenly found themselves in new places. It all started when Fred VanVleet left to join the Houston Rockets in the 2023 offseason.

The team tried to fill the void at point guard by bringing in Dennis Schroder on a two-year deal. It was clear pretty early in the season that the experiment would not work. The Raptors were a bad team.

The first domino of breaking up the core fell when a package built around OG Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for Immanuel Quickley , RJ Barrett , and a second-round pick.

Masai Ujiri and company did not stop there. They also traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that still looks somewhat lackluster to this day. However, it did help the Raptors secure Ja'Kobe Walter in the 2024 NBA Draft .

There has been so much overhaul done to the Raptors' roster in an effort to rebuild around Scottie Barnes that the young star is currently the second-longest tenured Raptor on the team. Only Chris Boucher has been with the franchise for longer.

Heading into 2024-25, Barnes will get his first opportunity to be the unquestioned leading man for the Raptors. The organization has done a good job building the surrounding roster in the process.

It may surprise some, but the lineups that the Raptors will roll out in the upcoming season could yield stronger results than many expect.

The Starting Lineup

A new pecking order will need to be established around Barnes

The players which the Raptors will feature in the starting lineup should be fairly obvious for the most part. The big question mark will be surrounding the shooting guard spot.

Gary Trent Jr. left the team in free agency, opting to sign a one-year prove-it deal with the Milwaukee Bucks instead of returning to Toronto. There could be some debate as to who fills that spot, but there should be one player with an edge over the pack.

Toronto Raptors – Projected Starting Lineup Position Player Guard Immanuel Quickley Guard Gradey Dick Forward RJ Barrett Forward Scottie Barnes Center Jakob Poeltl

Gradey Dick will likely be the player elevated to the starting lineup. Dick started his rookie season off relatively slowly, but improved considerably as the year went along.

The second-year shooter is exactly the kind of player who should fit like a glove playing beside Barnes. Dick should be monitored closely for a potential breakout in his sophomore campaign.

Another player who could be in for a breakout season in 2024-25 would be the lone Canadian in the starting lineup. Barrett has quietly turned a major corner in his career.

Ever since his move to Toronto, the quality of shots which Barrett took has improved tremendously.

The better fit with the Raptors has led to a massive jump in Barrett's efficiency. He had a true shooting percentage of 61.5 during his initial sample size with the team. Barrett should be considered a great dark horse candidate for the Most Improved Player award in 2024-25.

Jakob Poeltl will reprise his role as the anchor of the team down low. He will remain the team's starting center.

Barnes and Quickley both received big extensions during this offseason. The former is set to become the highest-paid player in Raptors' history. They will look to get their chemistry figured out as two of the major building blocks for the team in 2024-25.

The Bench Unit

New faces will look to prove themselves with the Raptors

The Raptors will feature a bench full of names who will be looking to prove themselves in 2024-25.

Toronto Raptors – Projected Bench Lineup Position Player Guard Davion Mitchell Guard Bruce Brown Forward Ja'Kobe Walter Forward Ochai Agbaji Center Kelly Olynyk

Davion Mitchell was acquired in a trade from the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Draft. Mitchell saw his minutes decrease every season with the Kings. He will look to establish himself as an NBA-quality backup point guard with the Raptors.

Despite being included in countless trade rumors, Bruce Brown is still with the Raptors. After Toronto picked up his player option, Brown will need to boost his trade stock as the Raptors will still likely be looking to move him before the 2025 trade deadline.

Ja'Kobe Walter should have the best opportunity out of all the Raptors rookies to actually see some playing time during his first season.

Ochai Agbaji was acquired in a trade last season with the Utah Jazz . His efficiency was disappointing in his first 27 games with the team, and he will need considerable improvement in that department during the 2024-25 season.

Kelly Olynyk was the other player acquired from the Jazz in the aforementioned trade. He earned himself an extension with the Raptors last season. Olynyk should be a stabilizing force off the bench for a unit that otherwise has some considerable question marks.

The Crunch Time Lineup

There should be some flexibility with who closes games for the Raptors

For the most part, the crunch time lineup for the Raptors should look fairly similar to the starting lineup for the team. However, there could be one or two notable exceptions.

Toronto Raptors – Projected Closing Lineup Position Player Guard Immanuel Quickley Guard Bruce Brown Forward RJ Barrett Forward Scottie Barnes Center Jakob Poeltl

Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley should be considered locks for any crunch time situations that the Raptors will be in. These are the players who should be expected to carry the team in 2024-25.

No one should be surprised to see the young Dick swapped in favor of the older, more proven Brown though. That is something that should be seen with regularity.

Depending on the matchup, it should also not surprise anyone to see Olynyk close the game over Poeltl. If the team is in need of more offense, Olynyk would likely get the call.

Overall, the Raptors should be a team that can challenge for a NBA Play-In Tournament spot in 2024-25. The biggest swing factors in that regard will be the bench unit and growth of their young core.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.