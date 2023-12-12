Highlights The Toronto Raptors are struggling, losing four games in a row and six of their last eight games.

The team is lacking shooters, particularly on the bench, and their defense needs improvement.

The growth of Scottie Barnes and the performance of O.G. Anunoby are bright spots for the Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors went into their game on Monday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden hoping to bring their losing streak to a halt, but were unsuccessful. The Knicks were able to close out the game and win 136-130, despite the Raptors keeping it close throughout.

Toronto has now lost four games in a row, and six of their last eight games. Monday's match in particular came amid a flurry of questions about whether Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic should make some changes to his team's starting lineup.

Judging by the current Raptors roster, there are not many options for who could replace some of the starters, but at this point in the season, something needs to be done. A trade? A change to the lineup?

There are a few options for both the coaching staff and the front office to take as this team continues to slide deeper and deeper into a hole that they are not proving they can recover from, with Monday's loss being a prime example.

What went wrong

Raptors bench points vs Knicks: 30 out of 130

One of the recurring stories in the Raptors season has been the lack of shooters on the team, particularly on the bench. In Monday's game, the bench only scored 30 of Toronto's total 130 points. Gary Trent Jr., one of the team's primary backup guards, only scored four points, two assists, and one rebound.

This was after he scored zero points and went 0-7 from the field in the Raptors' loss last Friday to the Charlotte Hornets.

The only Toronto bench player to score double digits was Malachi Flynn, with 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Flynn has been steadily improving this season, but still isn't at a level to be considered a primary backup guard option or a starter.

He is averaging 5.3 points and 2.2 assists in 16.1 minutes and while it's exciting on an individual level to see him improve, he lacks the consistency needed to be trusted with more overall minutes on the court.

The front court struggled against the Knicks as well. Starting center Jakob Poeltl only scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds, which is a dip in production considering he commonly records a double-double on the court for Toronto.

Also factor in the point that the Knicks were down their starting center, Mitchell Robinson, who needs surgery on his ankle and will be out for 8-10 weeks.

Robinson is a key factor to the Knicks' rim defense, and with little time for the team to adjust their game plan to his absence, Poeltl should have been eating on Monday.

Instead, it was the Raptors whose defense was not up to par. After the game, coach Rajaković commented that the team "played good enough offense to win, but defensively we were not at the level this game demanded." He continued to say the team needed to be more physical to stop Julius Randle of the Knicks from going off.

Randle scored 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists, making incredibly tough shots and providing the Knicks with the energy needed to secure the win.

What went right

O.G. Anunoby vs Knicks: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 55% FG%, 45% 3PT%

A continuously frustrating part of this Raptors team is that, on paper, not everything is doom and gloom. They have some strong pieces, and some unique attributes that can contribute to success.

Perhaps the biggest high point of this team so far is the growth of Scottie Barnes. The young superstar has taken a real leap this year. He has improved in his defensive power, general strength on the floor, and in his growing confidence.

He's also improved in ways onlookers may not have expected from him. That was on full display on Monday when it came to one particular stat: three-point shooting. He shot 3-for-8 from three in New York.

Last season, the 2022 Rookie of the Year shot 28.1 percent from the three-point line on an average of 2.9 attempts per game. This season, Barnes is at 38.3 percent from three on 5.4 attempts. The growth is tangible from every angle, from what you can see on stats and what doesn't show in the numbers but is seen on court.

Scottie Barnes - Season Comparison 2022-23 2023-24 Points 15.3 19.8 Rebounds 6.6 9.2 Assists 4.8 5.6 Field goal % 45.6 46.8 3-point field goal % 28.1 38.3

Another "success" of this Raptors team continues to be O.G. Anunoby. He scored 29 points on Monday, adding five rebounds, two assists and one steal, while shooting 5-for-11 from three-point range.

He started slow, shooting 0-for-2 from three in the first half, and came alive in the third quarter. He was a huge reason the Raptors were even in it as the game came down to the wire.

Rajaković needs to settle lineups

Starting five vs Knicks: Schroder-Anunoby-Barnes-Siakam-Poeltl

From a literal standpoint, what's next for the Raptors is a double-header against the 9-13 Atlanta Hawks, with both games being played Toronto. However, the more urgent matter is figuring out Toronto's best lineups, for both the starting and bench units.

Despite the ongoing questions regarding the Raptors starting lineup, Rajaković has stuck to Dennis Schröder, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, and Jakob Poeltl throughout most of the season so far. Really, the only two switchable players would be Schröder and Poeltl, both struggling as of late.

The issue with the Raptors is that there are not really sufficient replacements at the moment. Do you take the risk of switching Schröder with Trent Jr., who has proven he can shoot and performs well as a starter, but has lacked consistency?

Toronto Raptors - Lineup Splits Starters NBA Rank Bench NBA Rank Offensive rating 76.1 18th 52.9 24th Defensive rating 76.9 15th 54.7 12th Net rating -0.7 20th -1.8 23rd

Then, in the front court, your backups are Precious Achiuwa or Chris Boucher, and both players, even at their best performances, aren't the answer over Poeltl.

These questions are coming at a pivotal time in the season, which leads to more figurative questions about what is next for the Raptors. With the team's trade options opening up on Dec. 15, it's likely the Raptors will be heavy players around this year's NBA Trade Deadline.

Based on the performance of the team so far, all signs lead to Toronto being sellers at this deadline, but Toronto's front office has a reputation for being hard to read, and being stingy with its assets at the deadline.

Following the loss, Rajaković was asked what this team needs to do in the upcoming days and weeks to turn this season around. His answer, "Continue to stay together."