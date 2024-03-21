Highlights Gary Trent Jr. steps up as a leader for the Raptors despite being young.

Lack of size in the frontcourt due to injuries hurts the Raptors' lineup.

Raptors remain optimistic despite struggles and injuries, focusing on player development.

At this point in the NBA season, injuries are inevitable -- but the Toronto Raptors' current situation is outside the norm. Currently, four of their five "regular" starters are not playing, and with the rest of the team being quite young, a lot of players have been thrust into new situations.

In fact, the average age of the players who were on the court for the team's Wednesday night game against the Sacramento Kings was just under 25 years old.

With their 123-89 loss to the Kings, the Raptors have lost eight in a row. Maybe not coincidentally, that stretch of losses nearly lines up with when Scottie Barnes injured his hand and needed surgery.

Still, despite the hardship the team has endured, they seem to have a positive attitude about the development they are achieving through this stretch.

Trent Jr. steps up as a leader

Despite being just 25 years old, Trent Jr. has taken over leadership duties for this team.

Gary Trent Jr. is currently the longest-tenured Toronto Raptor. He's also currently the only player on the team who was around before the start of this current season.

Despite him still being pretty young, at just 25, he's taken over a fair amount of leadership duties. Last week, he mentioned taking the rookie Gradey Dick under his wing. He has also often led the team in points during this stretch of games.

"I tell them to go out there and play, play hard. No matter what, the end of the day, don't lay down. End of the day, stay together, try to get us wins, try to score, try to get as many stops as we can to be victorious at the end." - Gary Trent Jr.

Trent Jr.'s 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal against Sacramento yet again led the team.

With Trent Jr. becoming a free agent this off-season, this stretch should help his chances of getting a big payday. He has proven he can lead a team, score, and be trusted during a particularly rough stretch for his team. Honestly, very similar to the situation the last time Trent Jr. was up for a contract renewal after the Raptors' Tampa season.

Lack of Size Hurting the Team

Injuries leave the Raptors with a lack of size in the front court.

When the Raptors traded for Kelly Olynyk at the deadline, the idea was not for him to be the team's only starting center available. Unfortunately, that's where the season has led to for Olynyk.

His role is supposed to be to help stretch the floor alongside people like Jakob Poeltl or Scottie Barnes, but Barnes and Poeltl are out, and many of the Raptors back up big guys are also out. Boucher is out with a meniscus tear, Porter left the game last night with an illness, and the Raptors were struggling for size.

"I thought that tonight we were able to do something specific in pick and rolls with Kelly to get him in some hedges and shows, which was positive." - Darko Rajaković

Plus, being up against a player like Domantas Sabonis does not help. Sabonis now has 64 double-doubles and 24 triple-doubles this season after his 13-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist performance in Toronto.

Raptors Remain Optimistic Amid Struggle

"Nobody's expecting this group to be something they're not"

A lot of this season has been out of the control of the players and coaching staff of the Raptors. The numerous roster changes, the trades, and now the injuries and missing players. The only thing they can do is keep trying to develop who they have.

Maybe it's because some of these guys are still very young and hungry, but the attitude among the team still seems to be pretty good. These players are getting an opportunity to get minutes that they most likely would not get in other situations.

"It's just desire to do better. Everybody's eager to perform better, to compete better. A lot of players are playing outside of their roles and something they're not accustomed to. Nobody's expecting from this group to be something that they're not. But they're really going to be starting their roles. They're going to do small things for each other, and that's going to really help them to perform better and to be competitive in all of those games." - Darko Rajaković

Whether that turns into extended time on the Raptors roster, or more opportunities for other teams beyond this season, the young players and two-ways are showing off their skills.

No matter what, this seems to be what this team is going to look like for their remaining 13 games this season. The online chatter around this team seems to forget sometimes that they are missing most of their core, and the expectations need to start adjusting to reality.

Sometimes, rebuilds are ugly, but as Raptors fans will see when the Oklahoma City Thunder come to town later this week, the end result can be worth it.