This is the buzzword Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been using over the last few years when describing the franchise. Well, that and "selfish," but they seem to have moved on from that one for now.

Ujiri makes three regular appearances in front of the media each year: at the start of the season, after the trade deadline, and when the season ends. So, he was the last team representative to speak to the media this week after the Raptors finished their season on Sunday.

The last time he spoke, it was an emotional hour of questioning after Pascal Siakam had been traded to the Indiana Pacers. This time the mood was lighter, as Masai talked about the season the team had, the plans for the future, his philosophies, and more topics that pertain to the team.

While he still preached patience, Ujiri also seemed a little more sure of the team's direction, a little more at ease about the roster decisions ahead, and more positive than he seemed last season around this time.

All of this comes after a season that handed the team everything from injury/illness to a player being banned from the NBA for participating in illegal gaming practices. That he was so positive about everything, after all of this, just shows how much more connected the team seems this year.

As Masai always does, he assured the media and fans that this team will win again, that the culture is next to none, and that he believes in the people he has around him.

Handing Scottie Barnes the Reigns

Barnes made a huge leap in performance this season, getting his first All-Star nomination

Many themes circulated the Raptors this year, but one of the biggest was the redirection toward making Scottie Barnes the true center of this team. Sure, that's been the plan since they drafted him fourth overall and he won Rookie of the Year in 2022, but this year the plan fully went into action.

"That guy is full of passion and he wants to win, you know, and I think he's really matured as a player." - Masai Ujiri

While there were some growing pains - the hardest being saying goodbye to players like O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam - Barnes' leaps on and off the court were "night and day" according to Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković.

Ujiri shared the same sentiments, calling Scottie "full of passion" and sharing the commitment he sees in Barnes to get better as both a player and a team leader. He was in agreement with Rajaković's comments praising how Scottie matured in just this season alone and feels his desire to be a winner and a focal point of the team.

"[Scottie is] focused on his shooting. He's focused on leg strength. He's focused on shot-blocking. He's focused on being a really good defensive player for his team and being a leader. That's what we want to see." - Masai Ujiri

Now, Scottie will focus on healing his injured hand and getting some good work in this summer. The team will go to meet in Miami, where he trains in the off-season, to work on his skills and get him ready for next season. The big focus will be his defence, as he takes over being the primary defender on the team after the departure of Anunoby.

Rajaković Gets the Seal of Approval

Masai says Rajaković was "dealt a tough hand" but did well regardless in rookie coaching season

There have been a lot of varying opinions on Darko Rajaković's performance this season, but only one opinion really matters - his boss' opinion. When it comes to how Rajaković captained the ship this year, Masai praised the first-time coach for how he dealt with the hand he was given.

He finished the season with a completely different roster than the one he started with. He implemented a new system of offense to the team, had to mentor some really young players and deal with the outside storm of factors he had no control over.

"I think [Darko's] one of the best at communicating not only with players but also with all departments at all levels. I think on all fronts, we've dealt him a tough hand, and that's on us. But for what he was given, it's a difficult situation for a first-time head coach, but in terms of everything else outside of results, I think that could be an incredible job." - Masai Ujiri

Through it all, he managed to keep the team together, begin to build chemistry and form personal relationships with the players. For all of that and everything else he did, Ujiri says he "did an incredible job."

It would have been extremely harsh to judge Darko on the performance of the team this season, with all the outside contribution factors, and the team was never going to immediately axe him unless something was really wrong. That, mixed with the astoundingly great feedback from the players this week on his personality and coaching demeanor, there's no chance they will move on from Rajaković that quickly.

Just as Masai preaches patience with the team, the same goes for the coaching staff, and they seem to get a passing grade from Ujiri this year.

Ujiri "Taking the Positives" From the Season Moving Forward

The team will be big players in the NBA draft and free agency this summer

When it comes to the future of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri is ready to move on from this turbulent season. While he says he "does not want to wait five or six years" for the team to be successful again, he understands these things take time, and beggars can't be choosers.

"Tough season for us, and a very, very challenging year on and off the court. I think we learned a lot from this, and I think our team will grow from this. We're going to take a lot of the positives that came out of this year." - Masai Ujiri

He used that phrase when talking about the upcoming draft in particular. The Raptors will find out if they keep their lottery pick next month, and then have another first-round pick, and another pick in the 30-ish range. While many are calling this year's pickings a "weak draft class," Masai knows there are stars to be found every year.

Ujiri says Toronto will be drafting the best available players but will focus on a back-up point guard, wings, and a backup center to fill the voids on their roster.

"I think players are found everywhere. I can guarantee you there are going to be two or three all-stars that will come out of this draft. It happens every year. It's on us. The responsibility is on us to find those players wherever we pick. We can't complain about a draft or a draft class as much as we want." - Masai Ujiri

When it comes to free agency, Masai kept his cards close to his chest but knows there's a good market out there. He prioritizes fit with the team over immediate success and talent.

From there, they move into the summer and training camp. To be frank, there is not anywhere to go but up after the 2023-24 season for the Toronto Raptors. As always, Masai Ujiri has an unwavering faith in this franchise's ability to return to the top - where he feels they belong.