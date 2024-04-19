Highlights The Toronto Raptors' 2023-24 season led to a full rebuild, trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby for young talent.

NBA Draft strategy: target Ja'Kobe Walter for points and shooting from deep.

Consider Kel'el Ware for positional versatility and Tyler Kolek as a playmaking guard to round out the roster.

The 2023-24 season did not go as planned for the Toronto Raptors. Struggling to put it all together halfway through the year, Toronto made a couple of midseason trades that directly pushed the team into a full rebuild. Veteran Pascal Siakam, a former all-star and NBA Champion with the Raptors, was dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a package centered around Bruce Brown Jr. Defensive stalwart OG Anunoby was also traded away (to the New York Knicks) in a separate deal - Toronto acquired Canada native RJ Barrett and scoring point guard, Immanuel Quickley in exchange.

After all the roster turnover, Toronto eventually finished with a record of 25-57. Heading into next month's draft lottery, the Raptors currently hold the sixth-best odds of securing the first pick. While the 2024 NBA Draft may not be as deep as previous years, there's a clear opportunity for Toronto to upgrade the roster. With three of the first thirty-one picks in tow, which prospects should they covet?

#6 Overall Pick: Ja'Kobe Walter (G, Baylor)

Avg. 14.5 Points Per Game in 2023-24

Toronto's 2024 draft strategy is worth keeping a close eye on. Often, when teams possess multiple first-rounders in a single draft, they have the ability to shake things up via trade. If Toronto holds onto the pick, it makes sense for them to continue filling out the top half of the lineup with players who might develop into a star down the line.

Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter, a 6'5 shooting guard, had a nice freshman campaign: he helped lead the Bears to the NCAA Tournament while putting up almost 15 points per night. Depending on whom you ask, Walter is on the shortlist of talented backcourt players in this year's field.

The most translatable aspect of his game is outside shooting - Walter loves to get up a high volume of three-point shows on a game-to-game basis. Though his overall field goal percentage was subpar (38 percent), Walter's technique from downtown suggests it's an area that can become a specialty.

Ja'Kobe Walter's Statistics • 2023-24 Season PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% 2023-24 14.5 4.4 1.4 .376 .341

Walter's upside as a defender, and outside shooter, is a perfect fit alongside recently drafted wing, Gradey Dick, all-star Scottie Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley. He could also serve as a nice replacement for Gary Trent Jr., who could leave this summer during free agency. Concerns about Walter's shot selection and basic percentages should be alleviated once he showcases his skills in private workouts. Out of every other shooting guard in lottery consideration, his style can be molded into something special in Toronto's system.

#17 overall pick: Kel'el Ware (C, Indiana)

Former Five-Star, HS Prospect

Over the years, Toronto has not historically had a ton of luck drafting high-quality bigs. Usually, they find more success targeting undrafted power forwards and centers, preferring to prioritize positionless threats in the vein of Barnes.

Indiana's Kel'el Ware is the best of both worlds: his modern tendencies as a budding shooter and hybrid shot-blocker is what every team in the NBA desires. Ware had an incredible, breakout sophomore season after transferring to Indiana following a disjointed year with the Oregon Ducks.

Kel'el Ware's Career Statistics Season PPG RPG BPG FG% 3PT% 2022-23 6.6 4.1 1.3 .457 .273 2023-24 15.9 9.9 1.9 .586 .425

A 2022 McDonald's All-American, it wasn't til Ware arrived in Bloomington that he found his footing. He will have a leg up on some of his counterparts entering the league because he was coached well by former NBA coach, Mike Woodson at Indiana. Woodson empowered Ware to dominate all areas of the stat sheet: from scoring, to rebounding, to protecting the paint, Ware's athleticism and natural prowess made him one of college basketball's most difficult assignments in the entire country.

Ware's propensity to do the "little things" bodes well on a team like Toronto. Barnes, who also has a versatile attack, should instantly connect with Ware up top for lobs, as well as defensively. Early on, minutes could be hard to come by, since veterans Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk patrol the lane. However, Ware's do-it-all mindset will push him on a faster track than any of Toronto's recent draftees.

#31 overall pick: Tyler Kolek (G, Marquette)

Avg. 7.7 Assists Per Game in 2023-24

Marquette's Tyler Kolek is one of the more underrated prospects in the entire draft. Over the last decade or so, seniors have not gotten as much attention - Kolek's age is probably the biggest knock against him when evaluating his first NBA fit.

Toronto has the right to go in a number of different ways, but expect them to target at least one upperclassman should they keep each selection. Currently, the roster is made up of speedy guards like Quickley, along with sized wings like Barrett, Trent Jr., and Dick. There needs to be a legitimate table-setter to make sure everyone is involved offensively.

Tyler Kolek Career Statistics (w/ Marquette) Season PPG APG RPG FG% 3PT% 2021-22 6.7 5.9 3.7 .320 .281 2022-23 12.9 7.5 3.4 .471 .398 2023-24 15.3 7.7 4.9 .496 .388

Enter: Kolek. Kolek was one of the NCAA's finest distributors over the last two seasons, averaging over seven per game. He does a great job of learning his teammates' tendencies and putting them in position to succeed. On top of his playmaking, Kolek significantly improved his efficiency both near the rim and beyond the arc over three seasons at Marquette.

When restructuring your roster, it's important to stockpile assets. Walter and Ware represent star investments, while Kolek represents a ready-made role player who can make an instant impact. If Toronto winds up with all three of them, their future looks a lot broader.