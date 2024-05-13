Highlights The Toronto Raptors lost the 8th pick to the San Antonio Spurs, but the 2024 draft class is rather weak.

The 2025 draft class is stacked, and the future is bright for the Raptors.

The Raptors are encouraged to continue trading and build around Scottie Barnes.

The Toronto Raptors had a nightmare scenario unfold Sunday afternoon at the NBA Draft lottery.

After an abysmal regular season, the team was left without a lottery selection in the upcoming NBA Draft. Their pick that the San Antonio Spurs owned had protections on it that would have seen it stay with the Raptors this season if they ended up in the top six of the draft.

Despite finishing with the sixth-worst record this season, positioning themselves with those respective odds, they slid two spots down to eight. Thus, it was no longer theirs. The good news is that the 2024 Draft is perceived as one of the weaker ones in recent memory.

The bad news is that having a young team going through a rebuild robbed of the opportunity to select in the lottery is a rough hand to be dealt. Even if it does happen in a weaker draft class, Toronto lost out at taking a shot at one of the better players near the top of the draft.

However, this presents an opportunity for the Raptors. Heading into the 2024 offseason, the team has a promising young core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. The team as currently constructed may be good enough to be a pest and hover around the Play-In Tournament.

Masai Ujiri and company would be wise to avoid that path when considering the bigger picture. The team now has full control over their 2025 draft pick. That year's draft class is already receiving considerable hype. Ujiri and company should make every move in their power to reposition themselves towards the front of the lottery.

The 2025 NBA Draft

Next year's class is headlined by some really impressive names

There is an argument that could be made about the fact that more NBA fans will likely know of 2025's headliner, Cooper Flagg, than anyone in this year's draft class. There is a good reason for that. People are already enamored by Flagg's two-way potential and how it could translate to the NBA.

"He has a rare ability to change the outcome of games due to his elite defensive versatility. Flagg is much more than a special defensive prospect as he’s quite versatile on the offensive end as well...The Maine native can serve as a secondary playmaker given he has really good vision and a great feel for the game. Flagg is at his best when slashing to the rim as he’s one of the best finishers in this draft class." -Sports Illustrated's Isaac Condra

Flagg is joined by sensational scorers like Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, international prospect Hugo Gonzalez, and others, near the top of this draft. Early impressions from scouts feel much more favorable towards this crop than the 2024 class.

While it certainly stings for the Raptors to lose out on their own pick this year, it could be a blessing in disguise for the future. However, this would mean Toronto needs to be as bad or worse than they were this year.

Continuing To Sell

Toronto should keep selling after having traded Siakam and Anunoby last season

It's no secret that there were missteps from the front office towards putting themselves into the position they are in. The Raptors were buyers around their core, resulting from the Jakob Poeltl trade, and it blew up in their faces in more ways than one.

They officially started their rebuild when they traded Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby last season. The team should continue to practice patience with building this roster around Barnes. This could mean some trying times in the meantime.

The team would be best suited to trade pieces like Poeltl and Bruce Brown in hopes of acquiring more draft capital or young talent that could aid them in the future and avoid having the team play themselves out of the top lottery position next year.

A team like the Oklahoma City Thunder could be a great trade partner for a player like Poeltl. The Thunder have struggled to defend against size in certain matchups this season with Chet Holmgren's thin frame. Jakob could certainly help.

Poeltl's 23-24 Season Stats Category Stat PPG 11.1 RPG 8.6 BPG 1.5 SPG 0.7 Def. WS 1.4

The Thunder have the perfect combination of young talent and draft capital to make this trade worthwhile for the Raptors.

Meanwhile, with Brown's team option coming up this offseason, Toronto could easily pick it up and flip him to a contender looking for a spark plug off their bench. He could play a similar role to what he did for the Denver Nuggets during their championship season.

While it may be tough for the Raptors and their fans now, the best course for sustained success in the future would likely be one that involves the team continuing their tear down.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.