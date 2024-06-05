Highlights Raptors bring Zach Edey in for a private workout ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Edey could come off the board fairly early, possibly going to the Raptors at No. 19, with mock drafts varying on his placement.

Toronto aiming to rebuild and revamp roster with upcoming draft picks to improve following a subpar season; free agency presents challenges.

As the 2024 NBA Draft nears, the Toronto Raptors appear to have their eyes set on their targets. Toronto hosted a pre-draft workout on Tuesday with Purdue's Zach Edey being featured.

The 22-year-old averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 62.3% from the floor in his senior season. He also helped lift Purdue to its first Final Four since 1980.

Edey's forceful presence on defense and rebounding would serve as an instant upgrade for a Raptors team in need of major retooling. At 7-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Edey helps facilitate scoring opportunities through the pick-and-roll.

With the Raptors featuring the 19th pick, if still available, Edey is a highly attractive option.

Toronto Hosts Edey in Private Workout

Edey is one of six players the organization hosted Tuesday morning, according to sources. Toronto also hosted Tyrese Samuel and Emanuel Miller as well as Jahmir Young, Joseph Girard III, and Keion Brooks Jr.

Edey is widely expected to be the first Canadian prospect off the board in this year's draft. Edey could be available when the Raptors' pick is due at the 19th slot if things take an unforeseen turn. The Canadian center is a two-time NCAA Player of the Year award winner and finished his career as one of the most dominant big men in recent history.

The latest GiveMeSport mock draft currently has Edey projected to go No. 22 overall to the Phoenix Suns.

Another recent mock draft by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Oklahoma City Thunder are slated to grab Edey at No. 12 overall, which they acquired from the Houston Rockets in 2019.

At 7-4 and over 300lbs, Edey is a much stockier Victor Wembanyama . Defensively, the Purdue senior is a major factor around the rim. He is elite at altering shots using his elite length and size.

Toronto's Offseason Needs

With picks No. 19 and 31, the year's draft is crucial

Unless Toronto opts for an unexpected draft night trade, the Raptors own the No. 19 overall pick, acquired from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Pascal Siakam , who was traded a month before the deadline. The Raptors also own the No. 31 pick after dealing OG Anunoby at the deadline to the New York Knicks.

For a franchise badly looking to recapture its winning ways, Toronto’s needs are an entire laundry list. As for any team that was over 30 games below the .500 mark, their top assets (RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley) could all be involved in trade talks this summer to prioritize the future.

Because attracting free agents in Toronto hasn't ever been a reliable bet, crafty front office work is required from Masai Ujiri and his staff to dig Toronto out from the bottom.