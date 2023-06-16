Unrestricted free-agent Fred VanVleet has a lot of options to consider this summer but the Toronto Raptors are still open to retaining him, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The undrafted 29-year-old was a key part of the Canadian side who won their first franchise NBA championship in 2019, but now enters free-agency this off-season after declining his $22.8 million player option.

Toronto Raptors news – Fred VanVleet

NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, believes that the 2022 NBA All-Star will be one of the most sought-after point guards this off-season by several championship contenders, although he hasn’t entirely ruled out a return to the Raptors if the deal is right.

However, the Wichita State alum told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps back in January that he believed he had already outperformed the 4-year, $85 million contract that he signed in 2020, signaling his intentions early by implying that he would likely be testing free-agency.

The Raptors reportedly offered a max 4-year, $114 million extension prior to last season, but the veteran point guard was looking for a contract closer to the $140 million range, similar to that of Miami Heat guard, Tyler Herro.

According to Sports Illustrated, VanVleet is expected to attract interest from multiple teams that may include the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.

What has Mark Medina said about Fred VanVleet?

Despite opting out of his player option for the 2023-24 season, Medina believes that he could still end up back in Toronto, although that is dependent on offers he receives from other potential landing spots.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Fred VanVleet is going to have a lot of options. The Raptors expected that he was going to opt out because he knew that he could probably get some more money on the open market.”

“I think the Raptors are open toward retaining him, but it's also going to be dependent on what offers he gets elsewhere. Also, Fred VanVleet is an unrestricted free agent, so he can also choose.”

How did Fred VanVleet perform this season?

Despite a disappointing season from a team-standpoint, where the Raptors finished with a .500 record, and failing to make the playoffs after losing to a lower-seeded Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, VanVleet was a standout performer at times.

As per ESPN, ‘Steady Freddy’ enjoyed a season in which he averaged 19.3 PPG, with a career-best 7.2 APG, and ranked within the top-10 in assists-to-turnover ratio. He was ranked third in the NBA in steals with 1.8 SPG, while ranking No.1 overall in deflections per game. Furthermore, he had six 25-point, 10-assist double-doubles during the season, the most any Raptors player has had since the 1996-97 season.

However, his shooting percentage was the lowest of his career, shooting only 34.2 % from the three-point line.

VanVleet will enter free-agency as arguably one of the top point-guards behind Kyrie Irving, demonstrating his reliability on-the-court for several years after taking over the leadership reins from Kyle Lowry following his departure from the Raptors in 2021.

Whether his future remains in Toronto, or whether he finds himself on a championship contender remains to be seen. What is certain is that he will not be joining a team at a discounted price, earning the right to be paid.