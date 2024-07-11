Highlights The Toronto Raptors have handed the reins to Scottie Barnes, making him the face of the franchise.

Barnes has shown potential as the No. 1 option, but he will need to improve and fine-tune his game.

Masai Ujiri has laid the foundation by building around Barnes and is eyeing future success.

The Toronto Raptors officially handed the reins to Scottie Barnes when they traded Pascal Siakam midway through the 2023-24 NBA season. The move was the final nail in Masai Ujiri's plan to usher in a new era in Toronto. Ujiri further hammered that home by awarding Barnes a massive five-year contract extension that could pay him up to $270 million, by far the richest in Raptors history.

The investment in the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year signals that Toronto is committed to embarking on this new era with Barnes as the face of the franchise. The Raptors have him locked in through the rest of the decade and have already started to build around Barnes beginning last season.

Toronto has every reason to give Barnes the keys. The 2021 No. 4 overall pick is one of three players in franchise history to win Rookie of the Year. He will be just 23 years old when the 2024-25 NBA season tips off in October. He also made the All-Star team last season and showed tremendous strides in his third year in the league.

Ujiri said a lot of things, some of them eyebrow-raising, during a press conference on Monday when the team officially announced Barnes' monstrous contract extension, along with Immanuel Quickley 's, who inked his own massive deal worth $175 million for five years. Perhaps the most notable is his guarantee that Toronto will lift another Larry O'Brien trophy in the foreseeable future.

"I'm saying it again: we will win again here, and it's guaranteed we're going to win again here." - Masai Ujiri

Raptors Rebuild Has Begun

Toronto is ready to take the next step in the 2024-25 season

Ujiri has already started to build the pieces around Barnes and the Raptors are confident that they can compete as soon as next season after finishing the 2023-24 campaign with just a 25-57 record.

As constructed, the Raptors are still ways away from the place Ujiri claims they will eventually get to. They will enter the new season with one of the younger cores in the league. But this upcoming campaign could be key in establishing the foundation Toronto needs to become legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

So far, the Raptors have done a good job surrounding Barnes with an intriguing cast with promising futures.

Toronto Raptors Young Core - 2023-24 Post All-Star Break Stats Player PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% RJ Barrett 21.5 4.6 5.1 55.6% 53.1% Immanuel Quickley 21.8 6.1 8.1 46.4% 43.0% Gradey Dick 11.2 3.3 1.5 48.4% 40.4%

​​​​Quickley is just 25 years old and finished as the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year in 2022-23. Mississauga, Ontario native RJ Barrett played the best basketball of his career as soon as he landed home. Gradey Dick had an encouraging finish to his rookie year. Finally, they drafted an intriguing rookie in Ja'Kobe Walter , who could be a contributor from day one.

With the core rounding into form, it is worth asking, will Scottie Barnes be capable of being the No. 1 option when the Raptors are finally ready to take that leap?

Scottie Barnes as the No. 1 Option

Raptors have given the keys to Scottie Barnes

To answer that question, it's honestly hard to tell at this point. But there is good reason to believe Barnes can thrive and be the No. 1 option on a winning team. Barnes isn't even close to his prime just yet. He will only be 23 years old when the calendar flips later this month.

His development this past season, especially as a shot-creator and playmaker, was an encouraging sign that he could be "the man." Barnes took on more responsibilities as a facilitator with the departure of Fred VanVleet last summer.

His usage rate rose to 25.8 percent from 21.4 percent in 2022-23. With Siakam also no longer in the picture for a full year, expect the 6-foot-9 wing to have the ball in his hands even more this upcoming season.

Barnes averaged career-bests across the board in 2023-24— 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.8 combined steals and blocks. His improvement earned him the first All-Star nod of his career.

Barnes also made strides as a three-point shooter, going from 29.0 percent combined in his first two years to 34.1 percent last season. He also shot pretty efficiently on catch-and-shoot threes at 38.5 percent on nearly four attempts per game.

But despite his growth offensively, Barnes will still have a lot to polish in terms of his scoring. He is still a pretty bad pull-up jump shooter. In fact, he has gotten worse on those shots efficiency-wise since his rookie season.

Scottie Barnes - Pull-Up Shooting Stats Season 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 FREQ% 18.2% 22.2% 19.5% FGM 0.9 0.9 1.0 FGA 2.3 2.9 3.0 EFG% 40.6% 34.5% 34.7%

That's an area of his game that he will need to improve on if he wants to take the next step in his development.

Nonetheless, he won't need to be an elite shooter to be a No. 1 option. Guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Paolo Banchero come to mind as players who aren't necessarily good shooters but have led their respective teams to winning seasons.

Of course, Antetokounmpo is in a different stratosphere altogether. But the Banchero-led Magic could be a good trajectory for the Raptors to follow as they take the next steps of their rebuild with Barnes leading the way.

Like both Antetokounmpo and Banchero, Barnes has shown that his strength and aggressiveness in attacking the paint is the strongest aspect of his game. 35 percent of his shots this past season came at the rim, where he converted on 70 percent of his attempts. He also led the league in paint touch points with 249.

With Barnes showing that he can be a dominant force inside the paint, the Raptors must optimize his strengths by surrounding him with the right pieces.

Barnes Will Need the Right Pieces to Thrive

Masai Ujiri has laid the foundation so far

The Raptors have started to build around Barnes and this upcoming season will be a good indication whether the pieces fit their new franchise cornerstone.

As someone who has shown dominance as an inside threat, Toronto will need shooters to maximize Barnes’ strengths.

Quickley and Barrett are two dynamic offensive scorers in the backcourt and their ability to put the ball in the basket in a multitude of ways can help enhance Barnes more as a playmaker. Moreover, the two former New York Knicks players have shown they can knock down the three efficiently.

Barrett, in particular, showed tremendous strides as an outside shooter when he came to Toronto. If the lefty’s 39.2 percent three-point shooting in his 32 games as a Raptor will be the norm, there is good reason to believe he can be a solid complementary piece in this puzzle that Masai Ujiri is trying to complete.

Gradey Dick , Toronto’s first-round pick last season, managed to overcome a slow start to his rookie campaign and shot over 37 percent from three after the All-Star break. He should get better and see an increased role in the Raptors system as they gear toward a more Barnes-centric offense.

Floor spacing will be necessary to help Barnes operate with more space inside the lane, where he is at his best. But he will still need to improve the other facets of his offensive game, especially his shot creation off the dribble and his jump shooting, to become a legitimate No. 1 option.

Being the top dog on a team carries a lot of responsibility – and one of those is taking it upon themselves to improve and get better year in and year out. For Barnes, he seems to know what it takes and is self-aware of what he needs to do now that he holds the proverbial brass ring in Toronto.

“They say ‘rebuild’ but I just want to win now. That’s my mindset each and every single day. I want to win basketball games and rebuild this thing back to where it was; try to get back to the top of the East… I'm a winner. I like to compete... All this rebuild talk, it’s whatever, but I want to go out there and win games." - Scottie Barnes

The weight of being the No. 1 option in Toronto won't solely need to be on Scottie Barnes' shoulders. He will need Masai Ujiri to surround him with the right pieces for them to get another banner up in Scotiabank Arena. So far, Ujiri has laid down the foundation.

This upcoming season will be a crucial step in the growth of this budding team moving forward. And Barnes seems more than ready to lead the Raptors in this new era.