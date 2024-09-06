Key Takeaways 2024-25 is crucial for Ujiri's vision of this new era of Raptors basketball.

Bruce Brown remains a valuable trade asset.

Barnes, Barrett, Quickley and Poeltl could lead the team to exceed expectations.

2024-25 will be a crucial season for the Toronto Raptors . It will be the first full year to assess whether Masai Ujiri's vision for the new era of Raptors basketball will be one that fans can get behind.

This next point has been discussed a lot, but it needs to be said once more here. The Raptors got a major makeover last season.

OG Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks . Pascal Siakam found a new home with the Indiana Pacers . The roster was tinkered with so much that Chris Boucher is now the longest-tenured member of the team.

The 2023-24 season was not kind to the Raptors in terms of on-court results. They finished with the sixth-worst record in the league. The Raptors did not even get to reap the rewards of that poor finish, losing their lottery pick to the San Antonio Spurs .

The offseason was a relatively quiet one as well. Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley both got brand-new extensions. Ja'Kobe Walter was the highlight of their NBA Draft experience, being selected by the Raptors with the 19th overall pick.

Another key member of their former core left when Gary Trent Jr. signed with the Milwaukee Bucks . The Raptors pretty much stood tight with what they had.

However, that may not necessarily be a bad thing. The expectations entering 2024-25 will be fairly modest for the Raptors, but there should be a handful of reasons to be excited once the on-court play officially tips off this season.

5 Bruce Brown Trade

Toronto still holds a valuable trade chip

Some Raptors fans will be confused about why Bruce Brown is still on the team. When Brown arrived as a part of the Siakam trade, many expected his time with the Raptors to be very short.

The Raptors did not move him before last year's trade deadline. Once the offseason came around, they picked up his team option for the 2024-25 season.

The waiting game continued from there. Brown was not dealt at any point during the NBA Draft as a part of a package that perhaps could have allowed the Raptors to move up in the process. He also survived the turmoil of free agency.

Bruce Brown – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 10.8 RPG 4.2 FG% 47.8 3P% 32.3 TS% 56.3

At this point, one would imagine Brown would stick around with the Raptors until the 2025 trade deadline. If the Raptors get a deal they like before that, it would not be surprising to see him traded then, but for the most part, Ujiri has typically been willing to wait for the right circumstances in the past.

Brown should be given an opportunity to contribute off the bench for the Raptors in the upcoming season. It should not be a surprise to see him in some closing lineups for the team either.

The best case scenario for the Raptors would be Brown building some solid trade value with a strong campaign between now and February.

A hungry and desperate contender could come calling, looking for reinforcements at some point next season. Brown could also be used as a trade piece for a team seeking out an expiring contract.

When the time comes, Ujiri and company should field all calls and opportunities to help add to the rebuild in Toronto.

4 Gradey Dick's Sophomore Campaign

The second-year shooter should have an opportunity to run with the starters

When Trent Jr. left the Raptors this offseason, he opened up a spot among the starters for the 2024-25 season. One would imagine that Gradey Dick has the inside track to be the team's next starting shooting guard.

Dick showed a lot of improvement as his rookie year went on. The early concerns about him not seeing the court often were quickly dashed by the end of the year.

Gradey Dick – Post-Siakam Trade Category Stat PPG 11.1 FG% 45.2 3P% 39.5 MPG 25.5 GP 40

Dick spent a lot of time on the court after the Siakam trade. In particular, once the Raptors were dealing with injuries down the stretch of the season, Dick had plenty of opportunities to develop through on-court reps.

During that time, he showed some very encouraging signs of progress. Not only were his shots dropping at an effective rate, but he displayed an all-around solid understanding of the game and how to attack defenses.

It is more than justified to believe that Dick will firmly establish himself as a double-digit scorer in 2024-25. He will be sharing the court with guys like Barnes, Quickley, and RJ Barrett , who will be looking for their own scoring opportunities.

However, he should be the recipient of a lot of open looks on the perimeter from the defensive attention that those players draw. The catch-and-shoot opportunities will undoubtedly be there for him in bunches.

3 A Full Season Of Barrett and Quickley

© Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There was a lot of excitement in Toronto last season around what Barrett and Quickley looked like after they arrived as a part of the Anunoby trade. Both players have given ample reason to believe they can be stars in their new roles with the Raptors.

Barrett and Quickley – 2023-24 Stats with the Raptors Category Barrett Quickley PPG 21.8 18.6 RPG 6.4 4.8 APG 4.1 6.8 FG% 55.3 42.2 3P% 39.2 39.5 TS% 61.5 56.4

Barrett thrived as a scorer in Toronto. He greatly improved his shot selection and found his niche as a player who attacks the rim relentlessly. His efficiency shot up the charts with the Raptors and a full season of that kind of production should make him a great dark horse candidate for the Most Improved Player award.

One of the players he could be competing with for that award is Quickley. The Raptors' newest starting point guard showed passing ability that was unlike anything he had previously displayed during his time in New York.

With a newly-signed contract and an ever-expanding role with the team, Quickley should be in great position to have a career year with the Raptors next season.

2 A Healthy Raptors Team

Injuries limited the sample size of the Raptors' new core in 2023-24

Injuries were a big part of the Raptors' season in 2023-24. That is something that hopefully will not be the case in 2024-25.

Toronto Raptors – 2023-24 Injury Problems Player Games Missed (with Toronto) Jakob Poeltl 32 Scottie Barnes 22 RJ Barrett 18 Immanuel Quickley 12

Key members of the Raptors' core missed significant portions of time last season. It never gave the team an opportunity to truly see what they had with the new group.

If the Raptors are a little more lucky in terms of their health in 2024-25, there is some reason to believe they can overachieve expectations.

The four-player lineup of Barnes, Barrett, Quickley and Jakob Poeltl only played fourteen games together last season. With that limited sample size, they did post some very encouraging stats together.

That combination of players had a net rating of 10.8 for the 234 minutes they played together. They posted an offensive rating of 119.4 and a defensive rating of 108.6.

It is tough to imagine them replicating that incredible success over a full season. However, it does point to the fact that the pieces fit together well in Toronto and could position them for a much more successful year than many believe they are capable of.

1 A Full Season Of Barnes As The Main Guy

Barnes should be ready to build on his All-Star season

Scottie is a very special talent that does not receive the kind of acclaim he deserves around the league. Ujiri said it best after making Barnes the richest player in Raptors' history.

“We are so proud of Scottie for the player & leader he has become. I’ve said before that he is the type of player you build a team around." -Ujiri

At that same press conference, Ujiri made a bold guarantee about the team's future.

"I'm saying it again: we will win again here, and it's guaranteed we're going to win again here." -Ujiri

If the Raptors want to succeed in this rebuild, it all starts with Barnes. He saw his first glimpse of what it was like to be a number one option last season before having his year cut short by a hand injury.

Scottie Barnes – Post-Siakam Trade Category Stat PPG 19.3 RPG 7.7 APG 7.0 SPG 1.1 BPG 1.6 FG% 46.5 GP 20

Barnes will certainly face his fair share of challenges as the leading man for the Raptors this season. Opponents have been given a full offseason to scout his game and figure out how to slow him down.

However, it is tough to imagine that Barnes has not used the offseason to improve. He has progressed as a player every single season and is undoubtedly poised to continue adding to the tremendous all-around player that he already is.

The expectations will be high for Barnes in 2024-25. The opportunities will be plentiful. One would imagine that through the highs and lows, this season will be the best version of Barnes that the league has seen.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.