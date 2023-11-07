Highlights Despite changes to their roster and coaching staff, the Toronto Raptors aim to secure a playoff berth this season.

NBA writer Mark Medina believes the Raptors are not utilizing Pascal Siakam enough, hindering their ball movement and offensive production.

Siakam's involvement in the offense has decreased under new head coach Darko Rajakovic, while Scottie Barnes has taken on a larger role. It is crucial for the Raptors to get Siakam more involved to improve their overall performance.

Despite being in a period of transformation having lost a key player and acquiring a new head coach, the Toronto Raptors are still looking to remain competitive with the hopes of securing a playoff berth by the end of the season. In order to do so, though, they will need to overcome their slow start to the season, with NBA writer Mark Medina adamant that they are not utilizing their franchise star, Pascal Siakam, enough due to their ‘disorganized’ ball movement.

Raptors off-season overhaul

The Raptors’ off-season was one in which saw many changes to the roster and coaching staff. After a poor regular season which resulted in having to compete for an NBA playoff berth via the play-in tournament and failing to do so, the organization parted ways with head coach Nick Nurse after five seasons leading the helm and 10 in total. It took almost two months to confirm his replacement, but former Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic was brought in to take over in what is his first head coaching gig in the league.

His newly-acquired team would be without one of their key members of their championship-winning core from 2019, though, after Fred VanVleet declined his $22.8 million player option and joined the Houston Rockets on a three-year, $130 million deal, the largest contract for any undrafted player in NBA history. The 29-year-old had spent all seven of his seasons in the league with Toronto. The Raptors now had a vacant hole to fill at the starting point-guard position, and they brought in former L.A. Lakers’ guard Dennis Schroder on a two-year, $26 million deal after he averaged 12.6 points and 4.5 assists last season coming off the bench.

One free-agent the Canadian outfit managed to retain was Jakob Poetl, who signed a four-year, $80 million deal to stay after averaging 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 72 games last year, most of which were for the San Antonio Spurs before he was traded back to the Raptors for his second stint with the team at the trade deadline. The seven-foot-one center’s addition to the team saw the Raptors go from ranking 17th overall in defense, to top five by the end of the regular season.

Medina – Raptors need to ‘be relying on their veterans’

Medina believes that the Raptors are in a rebuilding phase, and that they have been since the departure of Kawhi Leonard in 2019 after he brought them their first championship in franchise history. The journalist also argues that while the Raptors need to improve their ball movement overall, they need to be ensuring that the ball lands into the hands of their ‘more productive’ guys, with arguably their best player in Siakam ‘not getting enough shots’, while others are getting too many.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“There is a lot that hasn't gone well. Now, I think that some, well a lot, of this is just growing pains with getting used to a new coach new system early season, but there's a lot to unpack. The ball movement isn't good, it's disorganized, and ironically, Pascal Siakam is not getting enough shots even though he's the focal point on the team. And Scottie Barnes, he's getting too many shots, because his turnovers have been up. So I think that it's a weird catch 22. They need to improve the ball movement, but they also need to improve the ball movement to go to the guys that are going to be more productive, and that starts with Pascal Siakam. The Raptors are in this weird situation because clearly they have made moves that suggest maybe a rebuild is in play, ever since basically Kawhi Leonard left in 2019, but specifically this last season, and losing Fred VanVleet during the offseason. But they’re still a team, as of now, that's trying to be competitive in the Eastern Conference, who is trying to be that sneaky, good team that can still be a playoff contender or play-in tournament team. And with that, you should be relying on your veterans, as opposed to trying to develop young players. So I think it starts with the ball movement, making sure that Pascal Siakam can do what he does best.”

Give Siakam the ball more

Life under Rajakovic hasn’t exactly got off to the greatest start, especially for Pascal Siakam. After VanVleet’s departure, the Cameroonian native became the sole focal point of the team, but has so far struggled to get involved in his new coach's offense.

Pascal Siakam - NBA Career Statistics (2017-Present) Minutes Played 30.6 Points 17.0 Assists 3.5 Rebounds 6.5 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through his first seven games this season, the six-foot-eight forward has averaged 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds, the lowest averages since the 2018-19 season, as well as 4.7 assists, shooting a career-low 41.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point line. However, there has been a significant drop-off in the amount of shots he appears to be taking under Rajakovic’s offensive scheme. Compared to last season, where Siakam attempted 18.5 field goals per game, which led to him averaging a career-high 24.2 points, so far into the season, he is only attempting 13.9 field goals, by far his worst output since the 2018-19 season when he was the third option on the roster behind Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry, and to some extent, Serge Ibaka.

On the other hand, third-year guard out of Florida State, Scottie Barnes, has more often than not seen the ball in his hands more than he has ever had before in his young NBA career. With a career average of 13.1 attempts per game, in which he has made 47.6 percent of them, this season he has put up 16.7 shots, converting on 51.3 percent of them for 22.6 points a game. However, he is also averaging a career-high in turnovers (3.3).

If the Toronto Raptors are to get back on track and add to their win column, then it is vital that Rajakovic finds a way to get Siakam more involved in the offense because of how devastating he can be against any opposition. The 27-year-old is currently playing under the final year of his contract, and if he were to make an All-NBA team this year, then he would become eligible for an estimated five-year, $304 million extension, having narrowly missed out this past season. If he is to earn those honors, though, then he will have to be more impactful on the offense, and that primarily starts with having the ball in his hands.