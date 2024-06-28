This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After much speculation regarding his pending free agency, the Toronto Raptors have removed any doubt from the equation. Bruce Brown will remain under team control through next season.

Brown was one of the hottest names on the NBA trade market this season, as he is a do-all player on a somewhat friendly contract and brings championship experience to the table. The Raptors acquired him from the Indiana Pacers before this year's trade deadline in the haul that saw them part ways with franchise icon Pascal Siakam .

Brown signed with the Pacers last summer on a "prove it" deal that only had one season guaranteed but included a team option worth $23 million for 2024-25. The Raptors picked up the option, although it is expected that he will be traded this summer.

Brown proved his worth for both Indiana and Toronto, but as the Raptors look to rebuild around Scottie Barnes , flipping Brown to a contender will bring back a haul more in line with Toronto's timeline.