When you end an NBA season with a game record of 25-57, along with going through a full rebuild, a lengthy stack of injuries, and even a league investigation... morale could be low by the end. Think back to one year ago, when the Toronto Raptors ended their season by losing the Play-In Tournament, and people could nearly feel the emotional fracture of this organization.

Despite the most recent season being by all accounts worse than the 2022-23 season, you would not be able to tell by the way the players sounded as they addressed the media Monday. Six players - Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Gradey Dick, and Kelly Olynyk - answered questions about this season, the summer and beyond.

There were many personal sentiments and a few constant themes throughout each player's answers. All things pointed to a sense of improved culture, a drastic difference from the tone last spring. The fracture that felt like a gaping hole last season seemingly came back together through the leadership of Darko Rajaković.

Players Seem Hopeful for the Future of the Raptors

Barnes, Quickley, and more look forward to the potential of this roster next season

Each player that sat at the podium Monday shared a similar sentiment - that with more time to build chemistry as a team, more time on the court, and a summer of work, this team can be good.

"Doing it with a group of guys that enjoy doing the work as well, because the work's not easy, but when you have guys that are willing to sacrifice their time, sacrifice other things you have a chance to do something." - Immanuel Quickley

With the mid-season rebuild almost immediately followed by a slew of injuries, it's definitely true that fans did not get enough time to see this core together before the season ended. When they did play, there were glimpses of a promising future.

A lot of what happened this season was out of anyone's control, something the players also reflected on. Barnes called his fractured hand a "freak accident," saying he didn't really get frustrated by it because there was nothing he could have done to stop it from happening. Instead, he worked on what was in his control - building his off-court leadership skills.

"I just manage everybody differently. We have a lot to learn and a lot to get better at, so it's just about doing it and telling my point of view from the game. I love the game and I see it differently from other people. Other people see it differently from me. It just all feels comfortable. These guys trust me." - Scottie Barnes

His teammates did the same, and now have the beginnings of a foundation to continue building over the offseason.

Rajaković Was Praised On and Off the Court

The rookie head coach worked to build personal relationships with each player

When it came to the team's thoughts on Coach Rajaković, the reviews were glowing.

Players praised his system and basketball mind, easily taking to Darko's more European style of play. Kelly Olynyk went so far as to call it a "work of art" when executed properly. The prioritization of passing, pick and rolls, driving in the lane, and more motivated a lot of the roster decisions from the year as well, with players fitting into the system quite well despite losses.

"It's hard to scout, it's hard to guard, and if you kind of master it and continue to build that chemistry together, and you're on the same page, it's a thing of beauty and a work of art." - Kelly Olynyk

RJ Barrett talked about his fit in particular, and how he felt free as he adjusted to Rajaković's style of play.

"I just think I'm a good fit here. I think that the biggest thing is the way I play, the way I've always played. It works very well with our coach's system and just also just the players that we have here. I like to run. I like to play. I like to be free. I'm good with just playing free and making reads and the whole team just sharing the ball." - RJ Barrett

Yet, more than his basketball IQ, Coach Rajaković was praised by his players for the coach he is off the court. From calling his players when they got out of surgery, to checking in on them throughout the year, to talking to them about life outside of basketball, Rajaković seemed to form a personal connection with each player.

"I think the person part is probably the biggest thing that I've taken away from Darko. I think we probably talk more about off-the-court stuff than we do about basketball stuff, which is pretty cool to have as a coach, but when we talk about basketball, his attention to detail is second to none." - Immanuel Quickley

They called him dependable, easy to talk to, and a great source of support through hard times.

So, along with the desire to win, the players just felt supported and understood by their coach. That confidence will surely translate onto the court with time.

Bringing Togetherness Back to Toronto

Raptors seem more connected despite turbulent season

A year ago, Raptors president Masai Ujiri noted a lack of "togetherness" among the franchise. He has not yet addressed the media (and will Wednesday), but just hearing the players speak, you know this has already started to be repaired.

It's really the only way to explain the positivity coming out of ending the season as a lottery team. Players want to win, they want to succeed, and it can get tumultuous when that does not happen. Yet, the players' resolve to put this behind them, and the commitment to come back better in the fall shows they are feeling a sense of belonging and hope as a team.

It helps that they all seem to get along, as the front office worked to build a team of players that were close in age and had similar personalities. Chemistry is such an underrated part of team building, but so glaringly obvious when off.

To put this in very "Toronto" wording - the vibes were much better this season.

That will stretch into the offseason, as players have plans to work out together and keep building on their growing chemistry. Improvement is the goal next year, and so far all signs seem to be leading to that being the case.