Highlights RJ Barrett struggled with efficiency during his time with the Knicks due to a poor fit with Julius Randle.

Barrett drastically improved his scoring numbers after being traded to the Raptors.

Barrett should be a favorite for the Most Improved Player award in the upcoming season.

RJ Barrett and his NBA career have been a bit of a mixed bag to this point. There was a lot of belief that Barrett could be a special talent when he was selected third overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. It is not too late for him to live up to that potential.

Barrett only spent one season in the NCAA, but his sole season with the Duke Blue Devils displayed a player with plenty of upside. Despite the combination of Barrett and Zion Williamson not living up to the hype in terms of team success, RJ did have a productive individual season.

He averaged 22.6 points (at 45.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc), 7.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in the 2018-19 college season. When the NBA Draft rolled around, the New York Knicks saw a player that was worth the investment of a top-five pick.

However, after four and a half seasons in New York, the Knicks were ready to move on. They traded Barrett as a part of the deal that would land them OG Anunoby . Anunoby would prove to be a much better fit for the Knicks, and he was rewarded with a massive contract extension.

The Knicks signed Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million contract. They likely have not given Barrett a second thought since the deal.

However, similarly to how Anunoby was fitting like a glove in New York, Barrett was enjoying life north of the border with the Toronto Raptors . There have been enough encouraging signs to make one believe that the 2024-25 season will be a breakout campaign for the Canadian wing.

Barrett's Poor Fit With The Knicks

The games of Barrett and Randle were not built to compliment each other

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

To be clear, Barrett was never a bad player with the Knicks. Relative to some of the expectations scouts and fans may have had for him though, he was viewed as a bit of a disappointment.

RJ Barrett – Scoring Efficiency with the Knicks Year PPG FG% 3P% TS% 2019-20 14.3 40.2 32.0 47.9 2020-21 17.6 44.1 40.1 53.5 2021-22 20.0 40.8 34.2 51.1 2022-23 19.6 43.4 31.0 53.1 2023-24 18.2 42.3 33.1 53.6

The biggest frustrations that surrounded Barrett would be based on his inefficient scoring. The biggest standout among the statistics that can highlight those problems would be his true shooting percentage over the years.

Barrett did not register a single season where he shot above the league-average true shooting percentage during his time with the Knicks. The closest he got was the 2020-21 season, where the league average was 57.2 percent.

Barrett should not shoulder the full blame for those results. The inefficient scoring had just as much to do with the circumstances around him as they did with Barrett himself. Frankly, it might actually be more of the former than the latter.

The combination of Barrett and Knicks star power forward Julius Randle was never really a great fit. The play styles of the two players did not particularly compliment each other in any way. They would get in each other's way more than anything.

The spacing between the two subpar shooters, who both liked attacking the basket, was less than ideal, to say the least. Randle thrived once the two were separated.

Randle averaged 24.9 points per game at 47.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc in the 14-game sample size after the trade. He was putting up 23.6 points per game at 47.0 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from beyond the arc before the trade.

Barrett's Improvements With The Raptors

The early sample size from Barrett's time in Toronto was very encouraging

Much like Randle, Barrett too benefited from his new environment. The Raptors were a bad team last season, but Barrett was a major bright spot amid the turmoil.

RJ Barrett – First Season with the Raptors Category Stat PPG 21.8 RPG 6.4 APG 4.1 FG% 55.3 3P% 39.2 EFG% 60.1 TS% 61.5

To say that this was by far and away the most efficient that Barrett had ever been at scoring the basketball would be an understatement. His efficiency skyrocketed with the Raptors.

His numbers were up across the board in general. Granted, this was all done in a 32-game sample size for the Raptors. However, by comparison to any one of his seasons in New York, each of the statistics displayed above would have been a career-high for Barrett.

The only area in which Barrett notably struggled offensively was his free-throw shooting. Barrett shot 72.0 percent during his time with the Knicks. That number dropped to a worrisome 62.9 percent with the Raptors.

For a player who loves to attack the basket as much as Barrett does, one would want that number to be higher. However, the glass-half-full viewpoint would highlight the fact that Barrett could post an even higher scoring average once his free throw shooting gets back on track.

Potential To Win The Most Improved Player Award

The partnership between Barnes and Barrett will be key

Scottie Barnes is officially being given the full reins of the Raptors in the 2024-25 season. This should be an exciting prospect for Barrett's future.

The Raptors' new pecking order has yet to be established. One of the biggest questions that will need answering in 2024-25 is who steps up as Barnes' co-star in Toronto.

Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will be the two players jockeying for that position. However, regardless of who ultimately gets the nod, there should be a lot of room for Barrett to operate as a scorer.

Scottie Barnes – Offensive Production Over The Years Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 15.3 15.3 19.9 FG% 49.2 45.6 47.5 TS% 55.2 52.4 56.6 APG 3.5 4.8 6.1 AST% 14.7 20.0 26.2

While Barnes continues to develop as a scorer, where he still has plenty of room to grow, he will likely fall back on his tremendous passing ability a fair amount when tasked with running the offense.

With Barrett being the more established scorer, this could mean he gets an opportunity to lead the Raptors in that category next season. If the efficiency can be somewhat sustainable to what he posted last season while posting a healthy scoring average, it would all but ensure a career year for Barrett.

Barnes is the type of passer who should be able to get Barrett plenty of good scoring opportunities too. There is reason to believe Barrett can build on his production from last season.

With the Raptors likely to put their best foot forward in the upcoming season, eyeing a Play-In spot in the process, Barrett should be the recipient of a lot of opportunities. Should he make the most of it, he will undoubtedly be one of the favorites for the Most Improved Player award by season's end.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.