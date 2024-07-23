Highlights RJ Barrett aims to build on his impressive early performance with Toronto in his upcoming season.

Barrett must let the game come to him and exhibit urgency in transition play.

Coexisting with teammates and improving decision-making will be vital for Barrett's growth with the Raptors.

In his sixth season to come, RJ Barrett will be starting out from the jump with the Toronto Raptors . He was traded to Toronto by the New York Knicks , the club he was within his first four-plus seasons, as part of the OG Anunoby deal that sent Anunoby to New York.

Going forward, it’s going to be up to Barrett to keep making strides with his game, and for his and the Raptors’ sake, maybe he can keep rounding out his play.

But, as it pertains to Barrett’s play with Toronto thus far, he did make quite an early impression following his trade arrival. He posted splits of 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his first 32 games with Toronto last season, and he’ll aim to build on that.

To those points, though, it’s still paramount for Barrett to keep honing in on a few things looking onward, and this coming season, if he can show continual growth in a couple of areas as points of emphasis, that’d be promising.

Point of Emphasis No. 1: Letting the Game Come to Him

Barrett can't force things

Barrett is going to have his share of shots, as evidenced by his averaging 16.2 shots per game over the last three seasons. That volume was 15.4 per outing in his 32 appearances with Toronto last season post-trade; he’s had a usage rate of 26.8 percent over the last three seasons as well, and that was 25.7 percent with Toronto.

Barrett does need the rock, and to his credit, his early play with the Raptors was encouraging.

That aside, looking onward, it’d be meaningful for Toronto if Barrett doesn’t necessarily press when he’s out there, and can be successful while letting the game come to him this season.

He seemed to be in a pretty nice groove with the Raptors last season, and in that time, he appeared to be letting looks come organically, which was promising for the season to come. It wasn't a large sample size, per se, but Barrett converting 39.2 percent of his three-point attempts with Toronto last year was noteworthy, and if he can be efficient/make strides in catch-and-shoot play, that could make a difference in settled situations.

Barrett's 2023-24 Averages with Raptors Category Stats PTS 21.8 3PT% 39.2% TS% 61.5% TRB 6.4 AST 4.1 TO 2.5

With Toronto, Barrett has to be able to coexist with the likes of franchise cornerstone player Scottie Scottie Barnes , who could potentially be the Raptors' lead option for years to come, along with others. And that'd include Barrett continuing to improve his chemistry and playing off of the recently-extended Immanuel Quickley , who has been Barrett's teammate for a while at this point, with them both having been with the Knicks.

The point is, even with Barrett being one of Toronto's top threats, in set situations, he can be prone to initiating things too often when they're not there and making questionable decisions on-ball. It wasn't all on him, but he was inconsistent with his offense when with the Knicks, and those sorts of things did factor into it, to some degree.

His early days with the Raptors could lead one to believe he'll keep making strides with his decision-making, though, and with shot selection.

Point of Emphasis No. 2: Having Urgency in Transition, Setting Tone for Toronto There

In the open floor, Barrett is dynamic

Secondly, while it’s a bit of a contrast for set offense, Barrett is a dynamic open floor player, and he’s effective there. For him to be a go-to early-offensive target should be stressed by the Raptors.

He’s very comfortable in the transition game, and for a Raptors club wanting to push, that should continually benefit Barrett. He was able to find success in that area in his games with Toronto last season, and that should be emphasized for him moving forward.

He averaged 6.2 transition points with the Raptors last year and had an effective field goal shooting rate of 65.3 percent in those scenarios, per Synergy Sports. In the previous season, he had 4.2 transition points per game with New York on 55.0 percent effective field goal shooting, again, per Synergy.

This isn't to suggest that Barrett should be pushing things all the time, but when there are favorable situations, with his frame, and when he can get to his strong left hand, he's difficult to contain in transition and/or in some secondary break sequences.

Granted, there are other areas to monitor with Barrett in days to come with Toronto, such as the defensive end as well, but at least this season to come, if he can make further strides in these two areas, it could pay dividends for the group, as they look to retool, and for his growth. Barrett is still just 24, and he clearly fits the timeline with Barnes, Quickley, and company, if Barrett can show more meaningful development this season and/or onward.