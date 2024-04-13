Highlights The Toronto Raptors lost a game against the Miami Heat, although RJ Barrett shines with 35 points.

RJ Barrett's field goal percentage has increased by nearly 15% since joining Toronto.

The Raptors are building a young core around Barrett and Scottie Barnes for future success.

The Toronto Raptors have reached their final destination of the season, Miami. They played their first of two games against the Miami Heat on Friday night, with Sunday's second match being the final game of the season for Toronto.

The Raptors, of course, are out of playoff contention and have been for a while now. The Heat, on the other hand, found themselves in a must-win situation Friday as they fight for ideal playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. On top of that, a loss for Toronto meant they would lock in the 6th best odds in the NBA Draft, which was ideal for them as their lottery pick is only top-six protected.

"Do not take anything for granted. I understand we are not in the playoffs. We're not in the Play-In. This is the NBA. You're playing in the best league in the world and everything matters." - Darko Rajaković

Toronto did end up losing, 125-103 to a mostly healthy Miami team, but that didn't mean there were not a few bright spots for Toronto. Well, one bright spot: RJ Barrett.

The hometown phenom scored 35 points, 11 rebounds and three assists against Miami, his best performance as a Toronto Raptor so far. RJ's skill and performance since being traded to the Raptors is great news for the team who hopes to have him be an integral part of success for years to come.

This incredible performance over 3.5 months in Toronto is even more impressive when you keep in mind the personal struggles his family has endured over the same time span. RJ's younger brother Nathan sadly passed away a month ago, and Barrett's return to basketball so quickly after is a testament to his strength.

Barrett's Efficiency Shines Through

Of course, there is a lot about RJ Barrett's game since he arrived in Toronto that has been impressive to watch. Yet, maybe the most impressive of all has been the young player's efficiency.

This season in New York, Barrett was shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Still good, of course, but not the best it could have been. Since being traded to Toronto, he's shot 55.4 percent from the field, an incredible jump from where he was previously.

"I've had a lot of fun just being here, playing here. Just everything in general. The whole organization is bigger than basketball for me. I've really enjoyed my time here so far. Obviously, I hope to be here for a very long time and just to see the guys and especially our core guys having been able to play together a little bit." RJ Barrett

In his 35-point performance in Miami, Barrett shot 72.2 percent from the field. He had a way of finishing at the basket that looked so smooth, so intentional, and so effective. His physicality works in all the right ways.

While playing in New York, the media narrative always seemed to be that Barrett had plateaued, that his skill was less than advertised, and so on. Yet, maybe fit has a bigger place in all of this than people may think. Now that the fit is right, Barrett is thriving on the court.

Building a New Core in Toronto

Barrett is still under contract next season in Toronto

The biggest story of this season for the Toronto Raptors has been the "changing of the guard" on their roster. The core of the past, of the championship era, is all gone and a new core starting to form.

The first piece in that puzzle came when Scottie Barnes was drafted fourth overall in 2021, and the team has been building around him ever since. When Fred VanVleet decided to leave in free agency prior to this season, it was the catalyst to a complete overhaul that would soon see players like O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam also headed out.

The team opted to go younger to fit around 22-year-old Barnes, making the trade that brought RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the team make more sense. Both players in Scottie's age range with promising talent, not to mention their positioning that fits around Barnes' abilities, and it is a great fit.

"We just need more reps. We need reps, we need a training camp. We need time to gel together and continue to learn each other. I feel like once we have that time and we figure it out, we'll be really good." RJ Barrett

Now, it seems the idea it to continue to build around this young core of Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley. After the trade deadline, the Raptors front office told the media that every roster decision would be made with the fit around Barnes in mind, surely the case as the Raptors go into the NBA Draft and free agency as heavy hitters.

Carrying on the Family Legacy in Paris

RJ Barrett will represent Canada at the Paris Olympics this summer

The Canadian Men's National Basketball team made history last summer when they won bronze at the World Cup, qualifying for the Olympics for the first time since 2000. This Men's program is the most promising in decades, with Barrett being joined on the team by elite players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and more.

That means hopes are high going into the Paris Olympics, and for RJ Barrett, it means carrying on the legacy of his father. The senior Rowan Barrett represented Canada at the same level and now serves as the general manager for the program.

RJ's increased efficiency and production will surely help the team going into the Olympics as they try to make the podium. With the Raptors' season ending a little earlier than expected, Barrett will have more time to begin to train for the national team ahead of the Olympics.

For now, though, the Raptors have one last game in their season, Sunday against the Miami Heat.