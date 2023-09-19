Highlights The Toronto Raptors are facing the challenge of rebuilding their roster after the loss of key players and their head coach.

Dennis Schröder has the opportunity to step up as the starting point guard and provide stability on offense.

The Raptors have a strong lineup of forwards, including Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes, who can make up for the scoring void left by Fred VanVleet.

Just four years removed from their first ever NBA Championship, the Toronto Raptors are still looking for a way back to the top of the league. The franchise has lost key pieces from the championship team along the way, namely Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and most recently, Fred VanVleet and head coach Nick Nurse.

As new bench boss Darko Rajaković takes over, he is now faced with the tough task of structuring his roster in a way that will bring them back to the playoffs for the upcoming season. The addition of Dennis Schröder gives them a reliable scorer and playmaker to replace Fred VanVleet, but things won’t be any easier for them in their bid to make the postseason in what is shaping up to be a stacked Eastern Conference.

With that said, let’s break down the current Raptors roster and take a look at how they could line up this season in various situations.

Toronto Raptors’ projected starting five

Dennis Schröder, Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl

Although VanVleet is no longer around to run Toronto’s offense, the team can now count on Dennis Schröder to keep things steady on that end of the court. While he is experienced in running point from the bench for most of his NBA career, averaging 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists along the way, this will be a good chance for the German star to prove his worth by taking on the Raptors' starting point guard role.

The Raptors will love the fact that the 30-year-old is coming off an eventful offseason that saw him lead Germany to the FIBA World Cup title while earning tournament MVP honors along the way. The hope is he can now bring that high level of play to Toronto.

Moreover, with VanVleet and Lowry now playing for other teams, the franchise can run their trio of star forwards to greater effect. O.G. Anunoby, a 6-foot-7 wing with a good scoring touch and All-NBA level defensive ability, figures to slot into the second guard spot in what would be a big lineup for the Raptors.

Former Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes will join Anunoby on the wing, with the pair forming a formidable defensive duo. The two will be able to handle virtually any assignment and lock their opponents down on a nightly basis. Add their combined offensive skills to the mix, and this duo can fill in the scoring void left by VanVleet.

Pascal Siakam is set to figure as the team's focal point once again after coming off arguably the best season of his career, in which he averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. Those numbers are expected to be maintained as the Raptors will count on the All-Star to be their primary offensive option. With Siakam leading the charge as the team’s starting power forward, expect most of their plays to feature the former Most Improved Player in the upcoming season.

Pascal Siakam - NBA Career Statistics (2017-Present) Minutes Played 30.6 Points 17.0 Assists 3.5 Rebounds 6.5 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Getting the last spot in the starting lineup is Jakob Poeltl, the Raptors’ projected starter at center. Carrying career averages of 8.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, the 7-foot-1 big man will be expected to protect the rim on the defensive end while setting screens and rolling to the basket in the half-court offense.

Toronto Raptors’ projected second unit

Gary Trent Jr., Gradey Dick, Jalen McDaniels, Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa

Rajaković is expected to run a reserve unit led by Gary Trent Jr., who started 44 games for the Raptors last season, during which he averaged 14.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 6-foot-5 guard will most likely be the main source points for Toronto’s bench unit, and will hope that he can match - or exceed - his 38.4% efficiency from three-point range.

Joining Trent in the backcourt is Gradey Dick, the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. As is often the case with rookies, coming off the bench will help hone the young player’s skill and help him become more familiar with how the team plays. Dick’s 40.3% shooting from deep during his one-and-done season with Kansas should also bode well for Toronto’s bench, which lacks in perimeter scoring ability.

After spending time playing for the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers, Jalen McDaniels has now found himself in Toronto. Standing at 6-foot-9, McDaniels fits the bill for the prototypical Raptors forward. While the 7.7 points per game he averaged last season suggest he is unlikely to be much of a factor on offense, he will undoubtedly be tasked with anchoring the bench unit's defensive efforts.

Joining him is Chris Boucher, a player as tall as McDaniels, to man the power forward spot when Siakam rests. Using the two players’ length and size, Toronto can cover a lot of ground defensively while Trent does his thing on offense.

Manning the backup center spot is Precious Achiuwa. Although his 6-foot-8 frame is small compared to most big men in the league, the former Miami Heat draft pick makes up for it with his mobility and tenacity on both ends of the court, and an ever-improving variety of skills on offense.

Raptors’ projected crunch-time 5

Dennis Schröder, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam

With games going down to the wire, the Raptors are expected to use a backcourt of Schröder and Trent. The former can set up their plays while adding another layer to their offense, while the latter is a shooter who can space the floor and drain buckets from anywhere.

NBA statistics – Toronto Raptors record (since the 2018-19 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .707 113.1 107.1 Won Finals 2019-20 .736 111.1 105.0 Lost Eastern Conference semi-finals 2020-21 .375 112.0 112.5 N/A 2021-22 .585 112.9 110.5 Lost Eastern Conference first-round 2022-23 .500 115.5 114.0 N/A All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In crunch-time scenarios, expect to see Barnes and Anunoby in the lineup as well. Again, their long wingspans, mobility, and ability to attack the rim when needed will make Toronto more versatile, especially against the likes of shoot-first guards.

As they did for most of last season, Toronto will more often than not opt to play without a natural center down the stretch of a tight contest, preferring the switch-ability and fluidity of a smaller lineup. This would mean that Siakam would take on big man duties for the closing group. However, if the Raptors find themselves going basket for basket against the likes of Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic, there's a good chance Rajaković turns to Poeltl to try to offset the superstar centers' influence.

It remains to be seen what rotation Rajaković will go for once the new season gets underway. With the disappointing 2022-23 now in the rearview mirror, and a new era beginning north of the border, NBA fans must keep an eye out for this talented and rejuvenated Eastern Conference darkhorse.