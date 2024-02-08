This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Toronto Raptors have traded Dennis Schröder to the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie.

Both players have similar stats and are pass-first point guards.

The trade clears up cap space for the Raptors and opens up roster spaces for potential trades.

The Toronto Raptors continue to be one of the biggest players this NBA trade season. After sending Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers and OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, the latest domino to fall is Dennis Schröder, who has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie.

Schröder and Dinwiddie are both 30 years old and post comparable stat lines. Toronto is including Thaddeus Young in the deal.

Why the deal makes sense for both teams

Salary and free agency plays are the thought

At first glance, the two players seem nearly identical. Both are pass-first point guards who don't score in heavy numbers, and neither can be considered an elite defender or shooter, although they are both serviceable.

Brooklyn takes Schröder and Young back. Schröder has another year left on his contract, although Young will be a free agent in the summer. Dinwiddie is set to hit unrestricted free agency as soon as this season ends, so the Raptors clear up some cap space in the deal by getting Schröder off the books.

Schröder and Dinwiddie's stats - 2023-24 Category Schröder Dinwiddie PPG 13.7 12.6 AST 6.0 6.1 AST% 27.5% 26.5% FG% 35.0% 32.0% 3PT% 44.2% 39.1% STL 0.9 0.8 DWS 0.7 0.9

By sending away two players and bringing only one back, Toronto could be opening up roster spaces for a possible Bruce Brown trade later today, before the 4:00 pm EST deadline. Brown is a highly-sought after player who could bring even more young talent to Toronto as they attempt to rebuild around Scottie Barnes.

