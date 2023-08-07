The Toronto Raptors look ever more likely to trade away Pascal Siakam, but when they will make such a move remains heavily in question. Nevertheless, the trade seems ‘inevitable’ as they hope to receive a valuable return which could help ‘accelerate a rebuild’, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

After losing guard Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets, the Toronto Raptors have done little business during NBA free-agency to bolster their roster.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors re-signed Jakob Poeltl to a four-year, $80 million extension, as well as signing former L.A. Lakers point-guard Dennis Schroeder to a two-year, $25.4 million, per Spotrac.

In order to help fill the hole vacated by VanVleet, the Raptors further signed 37-year-old guard Garrett Temple to a one-year, $3.2 million deal, in what is likely to be his last NBA contract.

The 2019 NBA champions look far from the team they once were when they won their first NBA championship in franchise history, and the Canadian side have also had to tend with losing their coach, Nick Nurse who is now with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has been succeeded by long-time NBA assistant coach, Darko Rajakovic.

The Raptors won only a disappointing 41 games last season at 50%, and according to Sports Illustrated, they are expected to take a further step back, with them projected to win only 36.5 games next year.

In order to rebuild quickly to become playoff contenders once again, the Toronto Raptors may have to consider the idea of parting ways with Pascal Siakam, who is arguably their biggest trade asset.

Does Mark Medina think the Toronto Raptors will trade Pascal Siakam?

Medina believes that the Raptors will have no choice but to deal Siakam away due to their roster-build not being good enough to really compete in the playoffs.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “It seems inevitable the Toronto Raptors will deal Siakam. It’s become increasingly clear the Raptors are not currently constructed to become a serious playoff threat. So what’s the point in running on empty calories just to finish in the middle of the standings?”

“It seems unpredictable, however, on when the Raptors trade Siakam. They expect a strong deal for return in the form of quality rotation players, expiring contracts and draft picks, all qualities that help accelerate a rebuild.”

Which teams are thought to be interested in trading for Pascal Siakam?

If the Raptors were to declare Pascal Siakam available for trade, there is no doubt that he would generate interest from multiple teams around the league.

Per ESPN, last season the 29-year-old averaged a career-high 24.2 points and 5.8 assists, to go with 7.8 rebounds, which earned him his second NBA All-Star honors. He shot 48.0% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, respectively.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Raptors are “still listening” and “trying to gauge the market value” for the Cameroonian.

The former NBA Most Improved Player award winner in 2019 has reportedly drawn interest from the likes of the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks in the past, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

It is also believed that the Orlando Magic may be a team to watch, as they are also reportedly interested in acquiring the two-time All-Star’s services.

Siakam will make $37.9 million next season as he enters the final year of his four-year, $136 million rookie contract extension.

Should the Raptors not see him in their future plans, they should look to trade him away before the February trade deadline, or they risk losing him for free and receiving little-to-nothing in return to help their rebuild.

In order to get the highest-value return for the team, now is likely the time for the Raptors and Siakam to go their separate ways.