The Toronto Raptors would only consider trading forward Pascal Siakam if they were to receive a trade return involving ‘established players' in return, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

During free-agency, the Toronto Raptors lost one of their 2019 NBA championship winners in Fred VanVleet who signed a three-year, $128 million contract with the Houston Rockets.

Now, another longstanding member of that championship-winning group in 6’8” Pascal Siakam has been linked with a move away from The Six, with the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers just a few named teams who have reportedly shown interest in the Cameroonian-born All-Star.

However, reports from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes have surfaced suggesting that all trade rumors concerning the 29-year-old may now have ceased as he believes the 2019 NBA Most Improved Player award winner would be unwilling to sign an extension elsewhere if traded, and wants to remain with the Raptors.

With the NBA, though, nothing can ever be entirely ruled out, and his future will likely remain in question until the trade deadline has passed.

What does Mark Medina think the Toronto Raptors would be looking for in return for any trade deal involving Pascal Siakam?

Although Medina doesn’t know which teams presented trade packages to the Raptors and what they included, he does believe that the Canadian team would want established players who could keep them battling as playoff contenders.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I don't have specifics on which team offered whom, but I think philosophically it's about the same standard, that they're not quite ready to accept a trade package that involves just enticing role players and draft picks to help facilitate a rebuild. It's about getting established players in hope to still be a viable playoff team.”

How did Pascal Siakam perform last season?

Siakam’s performances on the court were a large part of why the Raptors were able to make the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed with a 41-41 record, although they fell short of making the playoffs after a loss to the No. 10 seeded Chicago Bulls.

As per StatMuse, last season he averaged 24.2 points and 5.8 assists, of which both were career highs, and 7.8 rebounds. He was rewarded for his improvement with his second career NBA All-Star selection and has been viewed as one of the league's better scorers due to his multifaceted skill set.

The Raptors forward has spent all seven seasons of his NBA career with the team, and signed a four-year, $137 million extension in 2019. He is set to earn $37.9 million in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season as he enters the final year of his current contract, per Spotrac.

With the 29-year-old in his last year of his current contract, it wouldn’t really make sense for interested parties to trade for him without the guarantee of being able to secure him on a long-term extension, which may partially explain why trade rumors appear to have somewhat subsided.

However, should he see out the final year of his contract with the Canadian side, and make an All-NBA team next season, he would still become eligible to sign a supermax deal in 2024 despite narrowly missing out this season, per Sports Illustrated.

Time will tell on whether Pascal Siakam will be traded away from the Toronto Raptors or not, but with All-Stars left, right and center seeking moves away from their current teams, it is refreshing to see a player seemingly fighting to stay.