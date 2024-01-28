Highlights The Toronto Raptors are prioritizing player development over immediate success and are focused on developing Scottie Barnes and their young core.

Bruce Brown, who has recently joined the team, may be traded, but his experience could be valuable to the Raptors' young players.

Dennis Schröder is an important leader for the Raptors' bench and, while there are trade rumors surrounding him, the Raptors may hold onto him unless they receive a valuable offer.

The Toronto Raptors played their final home game before the NBA Trade Deadline on Friday, as they took on the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this month.

It's unclear whether the Raptors have another move up their sleeve, but they've already made two big splashes, and could still find the time to flip Bruce Brown, whom they acquired from the Indiana Pacers for Pascal Siakam. In less than a month, the Raptors have gone from lower-middle-of-the-pack to a team in full-on development mode.

As of now, the team's priority is development. While the guys on the team surely still want to compete, all efforts are being put towards developing Scottie Barnes and his surrounding core of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl.

With the trade deadline now less than two weeks away, the team may still make moves, but any trades would only lead them farther down the rebuild path.

Brown could make for an interesting trade chip

He played a big part in the Denver Nuggets' 2023 Championship run

Brown got his first start in a Raptors' jersey Friday night, as Quickley was ruled out with a thigh contusion. Though he only scored nine points, nine rebounds and two assists in Friday's game, points are not exactly the most representative of the Raptors' abilities as we wind down this season. Head coach Darko Rajaković is prioritizing giving young players runs and teaching lessons over trying to get wins and showstopper performances.

"We were learning on the fly. I cannot just count on the practice to be our time for improvement. Every timeout, I'm literally talking about basics. How to switch, how to communicate, how to be in the right positions." - Darko Rajaković

Still, Brown could prove to be a useful mentor to the younger players and could give the team a veteran presence to fall back on if the core isn't playing to their top abilities. And if the Raptors go the other way and try to flip him, they could net a mix of youth and draft capital.

Bruce Brown – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Points per Game Assists per Game Rebounds per Game FG% 3PT% 2021-22 9.0 2.1 4.8 50.6 40.4 2022-23 11.5 3.4 4.1 48.3 35.8 2023-24 11.9 2.9 4.6 48.1 32.7

If nothing else, the Raptors should be vigilant about the best use case for Brown.

Dennis Schröder has been leading the bench

The point guard is garnering trade rumours as the deadline approaches

When Quickley was ruled out, many thought Dennis Schröder would step up into the starting lineup. Yet, something Rajaković values is keeping rotations intact, and Schröder's contributions as the bench leader are too good to pass up.

He proved the head coach right in Friday's game against the Clippers, as he led the bench with 13 points, four rebounds and five assists. As much as the Raptors need to develop their starting lineup, some of the bench could use the steadiness that comes with having Schröder on the floor with them.

"Right now, our wins are those small gains and small experiences that the guys are improving and getting better at." - Darko Rajaković

Gradey Dick, Jontay Porter, Jordan Nwora and more of the Raptors' young bench players benefit from having a point guard like Schröder leading their lineups. He can make shots, give them on-court pointers, and set them up well.

Dennis Schröder – 2023–24 Passes Tracking Passes to: Passes Per Game FGA FG % Scottie Barnes 12.0 3.5 44.6 Jakob Poeltl 7.2 1.7 64.0 Gary Trent Jr. 4.8 1.8 29.3 RJ Barrett 2.1 0.8 47.4 Immanuel Quickley 2.2 0.5 28.6

Schröder's name has also been in trade discussions though. After most recently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers before coming to Toronto ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Lakers are interested in bringing him back. They could also use his talents in leading their bench.

Yet, the Raptors probably won't let him go for just anything. The Lakers surely have some young talent on their roster that the Raptors would love to get back, if they do decide to move Schröder.

Regardless of what the Raptors do with their veterans, it's key that they remain focused on developing their younger core. Brown has a player option for the 2024-25 season and Schroder is signed through next season as well. If they do decide to part ways with one or both of them via trade, they could net some young players to help solidify the core around Barnes, or acquire draft capital and let the Raptors swing for the fences with their own picks.

Quickley, Barnes, and Barrett are the three main guys to focus on in the starting lineup while Gary Trent Jr. and Gradey Dick will help get some much-needed scoring going in the second unit. Though Quickley was out for Friday's game, Barrett continued to prove why the team traded for him. He scored 22 points on 47.4 percent, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out four assists.

Since arriving with the Raptors, the 23-year-old has been averaging 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, showing how his physicality and offense in transition has benefitted the team.

While the present may not be filled with winning basketball for the Toronto Raptors, this young core proves the future looks bright for this team.

"We're just focusing on the next game and trying to get our guys better." - Darko Rajakovic