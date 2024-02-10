Highlights The Toronto Raptors went through a full rebuild in just six weeks, making multiple trades and bringing in new players.

The organization is prioritizing building around Scottie Barnes and finding players that fit well with him.

The new Raptors starting lineup, including Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, is starting to build chemistry and show promise for the future.

A collective sigh of relief could be felt across the Toronto Raptors organization as the February 8th NBATrade Deadline passed into the rearview mirror. Now, it's time to relax into the remainder of the season.

The team went through a rebuild in just six weeks as the roster was nearly wiped clean and new players were brought in. This is not even the end of the new additions to the team either, as their trades left Toronto with two free roster spots to fill in the next few weeks through the buyout/free agency market.

Toronto Raptors' roster changes Before Dec. 30 After Feb. 8 Pascal Siakam Scottie Barnes O.G. Anunoby Jakob Poeltl Scottie Barnes Gary Trent Jr. Jakob Poeltl Immanuel Quickley Gary Trent Jr. RJ Barrett Dennis Schröder Gradey Dick Gradey Dick Garrett Temple Thad Young Kelly Olynyk Garrett Temple Ochai Agbaji Otto Porter Jr. Chris Boucher Malachi Flynn Bruce Brown Precious Achiuwa Jalen McDaniels Chris Boucher Jordan Nwora Jalen McDaniels Javon Freeman-Liberty (two-way) Christian Koloko Jontay Porter (two-way) Javon Freeman-Liberty (two-way) Markquis Nowell (two-way) Jontay Porter (two-way) *free roster spot* Markquis Nowell (two-way) *free roster spot*

The organization is prioritizing building around Scottie Barnes, with every player coming in needing to compliment the 22-year-old All-Star in every facet.

"This is probably a multi-year process. We want to find players that fit with Scottie age-wise, culture-wise, socially, and who play well with Scottie."-Bobby Webster, Raptors GM

The rest of this season will be used by the front office to observe who they obtained in this process and make a clear plan for free agency and beyond.

Despite having to deal with all this change and outside noise, the new Raptors starting lineup has more or less been playing together for nearly six weeks now. Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., and Jakob Poeltl are starting to build chemistry that may lead the team to commit to this lineup long-term.

Breaking down the trades

The Toronto Raptors made four trades in six weeks leading up to the NBA Deadline

There has been a lot of movement on the Raptors, so here is every trade that went down in order.

First, on December 30, Toronto traded O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks in exchange for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and one second-round draft pick.

On January 18, the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis Jr., Jordan Nwora, two 2024 first-round draft picks and one 2026 first-round draft pick.

On February 8, Toronto started the day by trading Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr., and one of those 2024 first-round picks from the Siakam trade to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Canadian Kelly Olynyk, and Ochai Agbaji.

A few hours later, they made another move. Dennis Schröder and Thaddeus Young were traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie. The Raptors announced shortly after that Dinwiddie would be waived from the team.

One interesting part of these moves was the clear motive to bring a few Canadians home. Both Olynyk and Barrett play for the Canadian National men's team, which won bronze at the FIBA World Cup last summer. The Raptors mentioned the emphasis they put on bringing in players who consider Toronto and Canada a top destination.

The Raptors are building chemistry

Barrett and Quickley are averaging 38.5 points per game collectively since being traded to Toronto

By normal standards, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are newcomers to this team, but it feels like they have been around longer than just six weeks.

Both have been putting up career-best numbers in their new roles on this team, proving the new core of Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley (aka "BBQ" to fans) could grow into something special.

In the Raptors game against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, that chemistry was on full display. This starting lineup looked more cohesive than they have since being paired together. When Barnes struggles to maintain his offensive output as teams throw more coverage at him, Barrett and Quickley are there to make up for it.

On Friday, Barnes only scored 13 points on the night, with Houston's frontcourt stopping him. He did almost achieve a triple-double though, with 10 rebounds and eight assists in the game, still making his mark all over the Raptors 107-104 win.

With the Rockets missing their starting guard in Fred VanVleet, Quickley took advantage of the lack of depth in that position. He scored 25 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal, feeding Jakob Poeltl in the post many times.

"His teammates found [Quickley]. I believe that two of those threes in the first half came from Scottie kicking the ball out to him. So yes, we want him to shoot ten threes a game."-Darko Rajaković

Barrett on the other hand had 21 points of his own, with seven assists and five rebounds. Quickley's fast-paced movement paired with Barrett's ability to be physical in the paint allowed the pair to flourish.

Surprises from deadline day

The Raptors announced on February 8 that they would not be trading Bruce Brown

As many moves as Toronto made on deadline day, one in particular that shockingly did not happen was a trade featuring Bruce Brown. The 27-year-old came in for Pascal Siakam and was a hot commodity on the market leading up to the deadline.

According to Raptors' General Manager Bobby Webster, for the team to have traded Brown at the deadline, the offer would have had to "blown them away." He called Brown a skilled player with a lot of valuable experience to lend to this young team, and that they would make a decision about his future at a later date.

Another player that ended up staying in Toronto is Chris Boucher, also surprising. The sole remaining member of the 2019 Championship squad is still on the team despite not being in the regular playing rotation, leading many to think he'd be moved. Maybe there weren't any offers they liked, maybe they value the depth he brings.

Gary Trent Jr. also avoided being traded, despite his expiring contract. Webster mentioned that they still would like to watch him throughout the rest of the season before deciding how they'd like to proceed.

A lot of the decisions are in "to be determined" mode now that the deadline is over. For now, the team is focusing on development, chemistry building, and sending Scottie Barnes to the NBA All-Star Game.