The kids are doing alright. Well, almost.

The Toronto Raptors had to dig deep into their bench on Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks since many of their starters were out with injury. This resulted in a stellar yet surprising performance from Toronto's youngest team members.

With all of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl out against Atlanta with various injuries, Darko Rajaoković put out a starting lineup of Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, Gary Trent Jr., Dennis Schröder, and Thaddeus Young.

While the team ended losing in a heartbreaking one-point defeat to the Hawks, including a last-minute hail mary play by Gradey Dick and Scottie Barnes, it was an exciting game.

"Last couple of possessions, we were right there. We got that lead at the end. It came down to rebounding and the whole game was about that."—Darko Rajaković

The Raptors have fully embraced the youth movement, and while there are a lot of glaring things to improve, the future seems clear for the first time in a while.

Toronto's 25-and-under performances against Atlanta Points Assists Rebounds Field Goals Three Pointers Scottie Barnes (22yo) 24 8 4 8 for 14 0 Jordan Nwora (25yo) 24 6 9 7 for 16 3 for 7 Jontay Porter (24yo) 12 3 7 3 for 6 3 for 4 Gradey Dick (20yo) 15 3 5 5 for 12 3 for 5 Gary Trent Jr. (25yo) 16 0 1 6 for 12 4 for 8

Jordan Nwora with a Career Performance

Nwora tied Scottie Barnes with a team-best 24 points against Hawks.

When you hear Jordan Nwora's backstory, it's not overly surprising that he would find success in Toronto of all places.

The Nigerian-American forward out of Louisville was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks, winning a championship his rookie season. He was then traded to the Indiana Pacers, and then included in the trade package for Pascal Siakam to come to the Raptors. He plays internationally for Nigeria.

His dad is also friends with Masai Ujiri, so many of the connections are there.

Nwora's 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists were a career-high and tied Scottie Barnes for top Raptors' performances of the night.

He also showed some great chemistry with his new teammates, which was definitely a goal of the "mini training camp" Rajaković put on last week when the team had three full days off.

"It's tough at times being the situation I've been in, just staying ready. Since I've got here, all these coaches have been super welcoming. I've been in the gym working endlessly with these guys, coming in early, last one to leave. know what I'm capable of."—Jordan Nwora"

While one of the newest players on the team, Nwora could end up being an important part of the Raptors roster in the future.

Gradey Dick Development on Track

Dick has been traveling back and forth between the Raptors and the Raptors 905.

Many people impulsively decided to give up on Gradey Dick after the rookie had a rough start to his first season in the NBA. After being drafted 13th overall and revered for his shooting ability, the kid was put on a team with a confused vision for their future, a lack of direction, and a rookie head coach.

Shocking he didn't immediately thrive, huh?

Rajaković and the team never gave up on him. They sent him down to the G-League Raptors 905 for stretches to get valuable playing minutes he was not going to get with the NBA Raptors. Now, with the team focused on developing young players, Dick is getting his run in the NBA.

It comes with ups and downs, of course. In the Raptors' January 26th game against the LA Clippers, Dick had an unfortunate "welcome to the NBA" moment while guarding James Harden. Like everything though, it was a teaching moment, proved when Coach Rajaković pulled him aside for some words of wisdom following the call.

The improvement is visible though, proven by his late-game assist to Scottie Barnes that *almost* won the team the game Sunday night, which resulted in an adorable forehead kiss from Scottie Barnes.

"I think through Coach Darko and just this organization as a whole, their faith in me through it all and just wanting to help me as much as they can learn is, you know, you can't really get that anywhere else, I feel like."—Gradey Dick

Dick's 15 point performance against the Hawks came just one point shy of matching his career-best 16 points against the Philadelphia 76ers in October.

Jontay Porter Finding a Place in the NBA

Porter was signed to the Raptors on a two-way deal on December 9th.

If Nwora's story is nice, Jontay Porter's will have you ready to support the guy no matter what.

Porter comes from a basketball family well-known in Missouri -- his siblings and parents all have a history on the court. His brother, Michael Porter Jr., won a championship with the Denver Nuggets last season.

Jontay, on the other hand, has had more of a rollercoaster of a career. Battling back from a knee injury, he was unsure he would ever play professional basketball again not too long ago. Yet, he persevered, and after starting the season with Detroit's G-League team, was signed to the Raptors on a two-way deal in December.

Since then, he's been up with the NBA Raptors quite a lot. Per his deal, he has up to 50 NBA appearances allowed before the team must convert him to a standard NBA contract. There isn't much insight on whether they will do that yet, but this is a great time to evaluate his skills and see if they want to commit to Porter long-term.

His 12 points in Sunday's game against the Hawks was a season-best for him as well. Fans have been high on him due to his quick fit into the team and his seemingly natural ability, even through the ups and downs of this Raptors season.

He may end up sliding into this young group, a perfect situation for someone like him, looking for a place in the NBA to fit in and develop.

While the result of the Atlanta game was disappointing, it was also a look into the potential of the young Raptors, while also being entertaining to watch. What more can you ask for?