Highlights LeBron James' impact on an opposing team's home crowd is unparalleled, as Toronto Raptors fans demonstrated on Tuesday night.

The anticipation and excitement surrounding LeBron's appearance in Toronto is evident, with the entire arena erupting in cheers for him.

Even in a loss, the opportunity to witness LeBron James play is cherished by fans, who show their appreciation with a standing ovation.

Home court advantage is an important factor in pro sports, but it doesn't necessarily mean anything when the greatest player to ever step on the court comes to town. That was the case in Toronto on Tuesday evening, when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers came to town to face the Toronto Raptors.

As a team in the Western Conference, the Lakers usually come to Toronto once a year. From there, LeBron's availability is usually a game-time decision, depending on factors like rest, if he's healthy, or how bad the Lakers need the win.

For those reasons, he's only actually played in Toronto twice since 2020. Regardless of status, fans will buy tickets to a Lakers game in Toronto even just for the chance to see James hit the court. That was the case Tuesday night, as Scotiabank Arena was a sea of purple and gold.

Fans enter the arena an hour before tip-off, but by that time, LeBron had already warmed up privately on the court and gone back to the locker room. The anticipation builds as kids in those iconic gold threads wait eagerly in the stands, the game clock ticking down from 60:00 slowly.

The Lakers come out before the anthems are played, but LeBron isn't among them. At this point, you can feel anxious energy in the room — is he a late scratch?

But LeBron simply operates on his own timing. Even before he fully emerges from the tunnel, on his own, the cheers rise. By the time he's on the court, Scotiabank Arena has erupted for a player that will eventually deliver the hometown team a near-20-point loss. It doesn't matter, they're experiencing greatness in real time.

"He's just so elite. It's amazing to see a player at this age, after 20 years in the NBA, play at this high level. We've never seen anything like it. We've got to really embrace this moment and to be grateful that we live in the era of LeBron James." — Darko Rajaković

When LeBron is announced in the Lakers starting lineup, the crowd erupts again. By the time the arena is filled with every last late-comer, there seems to be more yellow in the crowd than Raptor-Red. Just because the ball tips-off and James is officially the opposition, the crowd support doesn't end.

When he passes to a teammate for the alley-oop, they cheer. When he makes a lay-up, they cheer. When he shoots from distance, they cheer. Even when he shoots and misses, the cheers start and the "aw" is audible when the ball hits the rim.

He puts on a show, too. Fittingly, he scores 23 points in the game. Nine assists, four rebounds round out his stat line, and he shoots 10-for-12 from the field, despite only playing 28 minutes in the game.

As the Lakers win and deliver the Raptors their 14th straight loss, the crowd shows LeBron their appreciation with a standing ovation. Win or lose, the opportunity to see him play is not taken for granted, and it may never happen again.

The love gets shown right back, as James himself reflects on the support Toronto fans have always given him throughout his illustrious career.

"Mutual respect and love every time I come here and play. Throughout my career they've shown me nothing but love, even during the battles in the postseason. These fans are always appreciative of me and I try to give it back to them when I step out on the floor."

Has there ever been a player in sports history to garner such a reaction, so far from home? What LeBron is doing on the basketball court is one of the greatest feats in sports history, and anyone at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night can forever say they got to witness the spectacle of LeBron James in person.