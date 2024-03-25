Highlights The Toronto Raptors have lost 10 straight games, plagued by injuries and absences.

If you went on an unplugged retreat after the NBA All-Star game and are just returning to civilization now, a lot has changed for the Raptors. All of Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Chris Boucher, and DJ Carton are out indefinitely with injuries or for personal reasons.

Since Barnes has been out, the team has played 12 games, and only came out with the victory once, against the Charlotte Hornets.

With 11 games left for the Raptors, all eyes are on the draft lottery.

Toronto Could Still Miss Out On Pick

The Raptors are teetering on dangerous draft lottery territory. Per their 2023 trade with the San Antonio Spurs, if the Raptors don't land a pick in the 1-6 range, the pick goes to the Spurs.

As of right now, the Raptors are sitting in the 6th spot in the draft odds, but are battling with Memphis for those six and seven spots. They are a little too far back from Portland to really compete for 5th best odds.

It's looking like the Raptors may end the season with a 50/50 chance to keep their pick. Right now, it's a little less than 50 percent, but with 11 games to go and their entire core out, they may gain some lead over Memphis as the season winds down.

Gary Trent Jr. Showing His Skill

If anyone is benefiting from the situation the Raptors find themselves in right now, it's Gary Trent Jr. He has been in and out of the lineup with injury this month, but when he's in, he's been on it.

The timing is great for his own personal agenda. The 25-year-old shooting guard is up for free agency this summer after taking his player option last year to stay with the team another year. He has a somewhat up-and-down tenure with the Raptors since being traded for Norm Powell in 2021, but when he's up, he has a high ceiling.

"The team is figuring it out. The team just keeps going rolling with the punches. Of course, nobody wants to lose." - Gary Trent Jr.

Whether it's the Raptors signing the check, or another team, Trent Jr. is setting himself up to get paid this summer.

Since Barnes has been out, Trent Jr. is averaging 22.6 points per game. In the team's Saturday night game against the Washington Wizards, he scored 31 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Absences will likely last the season

It is widely believed that this will be the roster the Raptors will roll with for the rest of the regular season. Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl are both recovering from hand surgery. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are both out for personal reasons, with no timeline for a return.

Chris Boucher has a partial tear of his MCL (a knee injury), and DJ Carton has an ankle injury. Due to all of this, all of these players are not expected to return this season.

The team is only updating players' statuses when relevant.

For now, Toronto is rolling with the cast of young guys they have assembled. A lot of these players have never been in opportunities to start to play heavy minutes in games, so it is new for everyone.

"Everybody's coming out trying to hoop and play. They're getting an opportunity of a lifetime to start in the NBA. They should hone in on this opportunity. They appreciate this opportunity and try to take it as far as they can." - Gary Trent Jr.

The Toronto Raptors will return home to face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.