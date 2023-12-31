Highlights Key takeaways:

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo's contract is expiring at the end of the season, and the club may need to sell him in January to avoid losing him for free.

Tosin holds the advantage in the situation and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January or choose his next team when his deal expires.

Despite Fulham offering him a new contract, Tosin has expressed a desire to leave the club, and clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco are interested in signing him.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo could be on his way out during the January transfer window as the Cottagers look to cash in, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on his future at Craven Cottage to GIVEMESPORT.

Tosin has attracted plenty of interest over the last few years and with his £47k-a-week contract expiring at the end of the season, Fulham could be forced to offload the defender in January to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. Convincing the towering defender to sign a new deal would undoubtedly be the ideal solution for Fulham, but it's not looking good for the capital club.

The worry for Fulham will be that Tosin now holds all the cards in the situation due to him being able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, or have his pick of his next team in the summer when his deal expires at Craven Cottage.

Tosin wants to leave Fulham

After joining Fulham back in 2020 following a spell on loan from Manchester City, Tosin could be searching for a new challenge either in January or next summer. During the most recent transfer window, Tosin agreed personal terms with Monaco ahead of a potential move, but a deal fell through and he remained at Craven Cottage heading into the current season.

As we edge closer to the January transfer window, Tosin is now being linked with a departure once again, with Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco set to battle it out to secure his signature. A report from 90min has suggested that the aforementioned clubs could make a move in January after both failing to prise him away from Fulham in the summer.

Tosin vs Fulham squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 5 (2) 20th Tackles Per Game 1 =8th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 6.79 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 28/12/2023

Tosin has missed a large portion of the season due to undergoing groin surgery, but he's become a key figure in Fulham's side over the last few weeks. His recent performances mean clubs will be considering taking advantage of his situation at Craven Cottage, with Fulham in a weak negotiating position due to the length of time remaining on his contract.

It's understood that Tosin has told Fulham that he wants to leave the club, despite the Cottagers offering him a new contract. It's no guarantee that he will depart in January, though, and Fulham could simply allow him to depart when his current deal expires.

Dharmesh Sheth - Tosin holds all the cards

Sheth has suggested that Tosin holds all the cards in his current situation as he can depart at the end of the season, giving him a pick of a number of clubs who will likely be interested if he's available for free. The Sky Sports reporter adds that Fulham might have to make a decision on him in January if he's unwilling to extend his stay. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Well, with Tosin, he is entering the final six months of his contract at Fulham. No sign yet of an extension to that contract. There was talk of him going to Monaco in the past couple of windows. Will they be interested again in January? Fulham might have to make a decision if there is interest in him. Do they try and cash in if he's not going to sign a new contract and get some money? He can leave for free in the summer. Further to that, Tosin might look at it himself and think that he can sign a pre-contract agreement and leave for no money at all in January with a club outside England. So that's an option open to him. He seems to hold all the cards in that one."

Marco Silva could lose more key stars

Tosin might not be the only player Marco Silva and his team will have to fend off interest in. According to the Express, Liverpool have enquired about the availability of Antonee Robinson ahead of a potential move. The American international is said to be open to joining the Merseyside outfit, which could be a worry for Fulham.

It's understood that multiple Premier League clubs are also considering a move for Joao Palhinha. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the sides who could look to attempt to prise the Portuguese international away from Craven Cottage.