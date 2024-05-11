Highlights Newcastle are reportedly winning the race to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Eddie Howe has held private talks with Tosin and they now believe they are frontrunners.

Tosin is also attracting interest from Tottenham and Chelsea.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, and journalist Santi Aouna has now claimed that after a private chat with Eddie Howe, the Magpies are now said to be ahead in the race to secure his signature.

The North East club have had plenty of injury issues in defence this season, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles currently recovering from surgeries. In the summer transfer window, bringing in additional centre-backs could be a priority for the Magpies.

As Newcastle look to continue to comply with profit and sustainability regulations, they could look to target the free-agent market, with a host of top-level players available for nothing this summer, including Tosin.

Newcastle Winning the Race for Tosin

He's held private talks with Eddie Howe

According to journalist Aouna, Howe has spoken directly with Tosin, explaining his plans for next season, and the Magpies now believe they are ahead in the race to secure his signature. Newcastle are currently considered frontrunners, despite Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also interested...

"Eddie Howe spoke directly to Tosin Adarabioyo. The Newcastle coach explained his plans for next season and how he would like to use the 26 y/o centre back. The Magpies believe they’re frontrunners to sign him. In Adarabioyo's mind, Newcastle are very well placed. At the moment, the Magpies are ahead of Chelsea and Tottenham."

With Tosin out of contract during the summer, the 26-year-old will have the opportunity to join a host of different clubs as sides in the Premier League look to secure themselves a bargain. The Fulham defender has enjoyed an impressive season and there's no doubt he would be a smart option for many teams in England.

Despite injuries, Howe does have plenty of centre-backs to choose from, but there's a good chance he's informed Tosin, who has been described as a 'special' player by Fulham manager Marco Silva, that he will be a regular starter at St James' Park. Earning just £47k-a-week at Craven Cottage, Tosin would make sense for Newcastle for multiple different reasons.

Newcastle Also Pushing for Lloyd Kelly

A deal for the Bournemouth defender is advanced

Tosin isn't the only centre-back that Newcastle are pushing to bring to St James' Park with Howe looking to reinforce his defence during the summer transfer window. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that a deal to bring Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly to the North East is now advanced.

Kelly is also out of contract at the end of the campaign, so the Magpies could secure two strong centre-back options for nothing, helping their financial situation. The Cherries will likely want to keep hold of the versatile defender, but with his deal running down, he will have the pick of a host of clubs.