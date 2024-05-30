Highlights Chelsea are pursuing Tosin Adarabioyo despite Newcastle's interest in the player.

The Blues have made a verbal contract offer to Tosin.

This potential deal represents a seismic change in Chelsea's recruitment strategy.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is considering an offer from Chelsea, after being heavily linked with a move to Newcastle, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

Despite undergoing groin surgery near the beginning of the campaign, Tosin enjoyed an excellent campaign in West London, helping guide Fulham to a comfortable mid-table finish. This form has prompted interest from a host of clubs, including the likes of the aforementioned Newcastle and Chelsea.

The latter are supposedly on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, having been disappointed with their existing defence, which conceded a club-record 63 Premier League goals in 2023/24. Todd Boehly and the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge have supposedly identified Tosin as an ideal signing to bolster in this area of the pitch.

Chelsea Have Been Pursuing Tosin For Months

The Blues have made a verbal contract offer

Emerging from the Manchester City academy, Tosin endured a turbulent period early in his career, spending time on loan at both Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion. After being deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola, he finally settled at Craven Cottage, excelling in Fulham's promotion season and their last two years in the top flight.

Possessing the required combination to play for teams at the highest level of impressive athleticism and adept passing, his attributes have become the subject of interest this summer. Heavy speculation had suggested that a move to Newcastle was on the cards, but journalist Phillips has revealed that Chelsea are in fact in a strong position to sign the 26-year-old.

Writing in his Chelsea column, Phillips said:

"We had the drop on this one months ago, and now more and more noise is coming out about Chelsea’s interest. We have actually had a verbal contract offer in for him for some weeks now, but the defender is weighing up other options as well, including from Newcastle. "Chelsea really like Tosin and he is well-known by Joe Shields. No indication yet from my sources on where he wants to go the most, but he is seriously pondering a few offers, including from us."

Chelsea's interest may come as a surprise due to the intense Newcastle links, but given what Phillips has reported, the Blues may now be in pole position to sign the former City player. The allure of European football and staying in West London could be enough to convince Tosin to become Chelsea's second signing of the summer, after Estevao Willian.

Chelsea's Shift In Strategy

Boehly may have ditched his Under-25 recruitment policy

The links to Tosin highlighted to Phillips that Chelsea may have decided to scrap their policy in recent transfer windows of only signing players under the age of 25.

"With Tosin set to turn 27 at the end of the summer, it also confirms our exclusive report from weeks back saying that Chelsea have dropped their U25 recruitment policy," Phillips wrote.

If Tosin does indeed end up at Chelsea, this would represent a significant switch-up in Boely's transfer approach. Acquiring young talent to build a youthful team has been a hallmark of the American owners tenure thus far, having signed the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and many more young players.

Given the relatively below-par campaigns Chelsea have endured in the last two years, perhaps adding increased seniority to an immature squad is advisable. With Thiago Silva leaving, the two-time Champions League winners will have just three players remaining on their books over the age of 25.