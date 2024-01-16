Highlights After his dismissal by AS Roma, José Mourinho has been sacked from managerial positions six times, with him earning millions through pay-outs.

Mourinho received a £3 million payout after his sacking by Roma, adding to his substantial career earnings from early terminations.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are touted as potential destinations for Mourinho, with his wealth of expertise making him an attractive option for clubs.

Following his dismissal from AS Roma, José Mourinho – also known as The Special One – has now been sacked from managerial positions on six different occasions and his collective sum of pay-outs has now reached around the £80 million mark, per MailOnline.

The Portuguese was shown the door on Tuesday with his side dwelling in ninth place in Serie A, with a mere 29 points from 20 outings, though he is being paid a staggering amount for his early exit.

The 60-year-old, who has managed the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid during his career, was close to seeing his contract at Roma expire in the summer - but it was believed that he was willing to prolong his stay at Stadio Olimipico.

Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin were not willing to grant him his wish, however, and released an official statement thanking the football icon for his service while revealing he would be leaving the club with immediate effect.

Mourinho earns £3m payout from Roma sacking

Departure takes his total to around £80m

With the sadness of leaving the club, Mourinho will also be lining his pockets with a fine £3 million after being laid off earlier than what was stated in his contract – but this is just the tip of the iceberg for what he has earned over his career on the back of early pay-outs.

As mentioned earlier, £80 million is what the two-time Champions League winner has seen enter his bank account purely from money earned from being sacked. Chelsea, a club in which Mourinho enjoyed a duo of stints, are accountable for £26 million given they parted ways with £18 million when they sacked him in 2007, while he pocketed an additional £8.3 million after his second dismissal eight years later.

Mourinho provided Manchester United with a Europa League win back in 2016/17 – but that was not enough to see him become their long-term answer to Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor, given he was sacked in December 2018 and, subsequently, paid £19.6 million.

Real Madrid, too, shelled out big money to see the Portuguese tactician, who has won the eighth-most trophies as a football manager, leave his post earlier than anticipated back in 2013 after 178 matches in charge. Mourinho was given a £17 million pay-off from Los Blancos. Later on in his career, given that he had two years left to run on his Tottenham Hotspur deal, they were obliged to pay out £15 million to compensate for the premature dismissal, which further added to his mouth-watering money haul.

Jose Mourinho's Career Payouts Club Years Active Total Payout Chelsea 2004-2007 £18m Real Madrid 2010-2013 £17m Chelsea 2013-2015 £8.3m Manchester United 2016-2018 £19.6m Tottenham Hotspur 2019-2021 £15m Roma 2021-2024 £3m Figures per the Daily Mail

Premier League return possible for Mourinho

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United potential destinations

Given that Mourinho was keen to sign a new contract at Roma, it is abundantly clear that he feels his long-standing wealth of expertise is still of good use, especially as he boasts two Champions Leagues and an array of domestic trophies in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain. A plethora of sides will be yearning for a manager of his calibre in the wake of his Roma dismissal.

José Mourinho's Premier League Managerial Record Team From-Until Matches Wins Draws Losses Points per game Tottenham Hotspur 20/11/19-19/04/21 86 45 17 24 1.77 Manchester United 01/07/16-18/12/18 144 84 31 29 1.97 Chelsea (second stint) 01/07/13-17/12/15 136 80 27 29 1.96 Chelsea (first stint) 01/07/04-20/09/07 184 124 38 22 2.23 All statistics per Transfermarkt

One being surprise candidates, Crystal Palace. Back in 2007, while managing Inter Milan, Mourinho stated that Selhurst Park could be on his radar, though - at the time - admitted that overseeing Chelsea was his preference. With current Eagles boss Roy Hodgson under a lot of pressure as things stand, stranger things have happened.

Related 8 clubs that could hire Jose Mourinho after AS Roma exit The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss is on the hunt for a new job...

Newcastle United, too, have been earmarked as a potential destination for the seasoned coach given the current spotlight on current chief Eddie Howe. Especially with the Magpies’ hopes of becoming a regular at Europe’s top table, securing someone of Mourinho’s ilk would be a wise one – and for fans, a fun one.