Toto Wolff has given his thoughts on the recent speculation linking Charles Leclerc with a move to Mercedes if Lewis Hamilton left the team.

The driver market is always of interest no matter what time of year and, though we're far short of the mid-season point where things really start to heat up in terms of the rumour mill, there's plenty of speculation flying around already.

Indeed, some reports have recently claimed that Mercedes, should Lewis Hamilton surprise many of us and walk away from F1 at the end of 2023, may look at Leclerc as his potential successor within the team - though you can imagine the Monegasque would just be one of a number of talented options that the Silver Arrows would consider.

Hamilton leaving F1, of course, would spark quite a chain reaction in the driver market but right now the claims about Leclerc and Mercedes appear to be wide of the mark - at least according to the key players in the story.

Indeed, both Hamilton and Leclerc have played down suggestions over the course of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend that change might be afoot, and Mercedes team boss Wolff has now also lent his voice to the conversation to say that there has been nothing in the way of discussions with Charles over a potential move:

“I never talked to Charles," said Wolff. "The only time we talked was at the airport over whether we should go to Starbucks or not. I don’t know who is spreading these rumours.”

A pretty emphatic response from Wolff and ultimately until we know what Hamilton is definitely doing for 2024 and onwards, there's little point in reading too much into any reports.

Hamilton has said regularly that he is hoping to extend his stay with Mercedes past the end of this campaign - when his current contract comes to a conclusion - and the Silver Arrows are obviously keen on keeping him around as they try to achieve a record-breaking eighth world drivers' title together.

As for Leclerc, who is having a blinding weekend in Azerbaijan with pole earned for both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, he has said his focus remains on trying to win with Ferrari, underlining his love for the team as well over the course of the event here in Baku.

Nothing looks set to develop in this regard just yet, then, and full focus now will be on the Sprint race later on this afternoon.