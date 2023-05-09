Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have explained why they have some reservations over the F1 grid potentially expanding in the coming years.

The window is open for new teams to submit proposals to the FIA for joining the sport, and Michael Andretti revealed to Martin Brundle over the Miami GP weekend that he planned on sending the paperwork over for his Andretti team this week.

There are no guarantees the F1 grid will expand, however, and a number of current key players in the paddock have voiced concerns over that exact notion.

Speaking in Miami, both Toto Wolff and Christian Horner explained their respective stances:

“The opinion that we have expressed is that it’s very difficult in Formula 1 to perform," said Wolff. "It has taken us many years to be where we are.

“We’ve gone through really difficult times where Formula 1 wasn’t the blockbuster it is today, and therefore whoever enters the sport, I think it would be beneficial for all of us if they can really bring something new to the show.

“If it can help us to increase our audiences or if there is lots of marketing dollars that are being invested, similar to what [Red Bull and Mercedes] have done over the years, I think we need to be all open-minded and say how can we contribute to making that happen? But again, we’re not part of the governance.

“So I would very much hope that we find someone, if we decided to go for another team, that somebody can really leverage what we have today and make it even greater.”

Horner said, meanwhile:

“I think the issues remain the same as 12 months ago, both fiscally – what is the incentive for an existing team or franchise to accept an 11th entrant – and then ultimately who pays?

“I mean if it dilutes the income of the 10, it’s like turkeys voting for Christmas. Why would they do that? You know, are Liberty prepared to pay and fund an 11th team? Are the FIA prepared to reduce their fees to help accommodate it?

“But I think beyond that with the way that the sport has now developed, if you look at the pit lane, for example, here or somewhere like Monaco, Zandvoort, or some of the circuits that we’re now racing at, where would we be able to accommodate an 11th team?

“I think that in itself, just operationally, where do we put the motorhomes? Where do we put the support? Where do the trucks go? I just think it would be an incredibly difficult thing to be accommodated with the way that the sport has currently evolved as well.”