Toto Wolff has said that Lewis Hamilton 'will sign' with Mercedes to extend his stay with the team past 2023.

The British driver has had a decade with the Brackley-based team and in that time has become one of the greatest racing drivers in the history of the sport, with him sitting on seven world titles and a century for wins and pole positions.

He has a name that will forever be cemented in the history of F1 already even if he did leave at the end of the season, but that is currently sounding quite unlikely to happen.

His Mercedes contract ends at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign and that has naturally sparked speculation over him potentially leaving the team and going elsewhere, or even leaving the sport altogether.

However, it does genuinely appear as though it is a matter of 'when' and not 'if' Lewis signs a new deal, with Toto Wolff giving a pretty clear indication of how things are going to play out in the end:

"It's been 11 years that we've been together and every single time when we talk about Lewis' contract it is six months of 'where are we and what is happening?' and we keep saying the same thing that we are just rolling on," said Wolff in the team principal press conference on Friday here at the Miami GP.

"It's not any difficult contract conversation, we're just putting different timelines and a few different numbers in there and that's what we do.

"It's a work in progress, bouncing emails back and forth. Eventually we're going to sign him."

Mercedes and Hamilton fans will be very pleased to hear this update from Wolff, and it just remains to be seen just when the contract is inked.

In the more immediate future, meanwhile, focus from Mercedes and Hamilton will be on trying to deliver a positive result this weekend in Miami.

Right now, though, it looks as though Red Bull and Ferrari are a step ahead of the Silver Arrows in Florida, as we head towards FP3 and then qualifying later on this afternoon.

After this weekend in the States, Imola hosts the next round of the championship and some big Mercedes upgrades are expected for that GP, so it might not be much longer before we see them challenging for wins once more - though time will only tell if they have got it right with their tweaks.