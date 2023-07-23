Toto Wolff has given a new update on Lewis Hamilton's future in F1, saying a contract with Mercedes is 'emotionally' signed.

The future of Hamilton has provided an intriguing sub-plot to the 2023 season, with his contract coming to an end at the conclusion of the current campaign.

As yet, he has not signed a new deal with Mercedes and the door is therefore, potentially, open for him to make a surprise exit - with him linked to the likes of Ferrari in recent weeks.

However, Hamilton has regularly stated how he still has the intention of extending his stay with Mercedes, and Wolff and other key figures of the team have also said similar, with the Merc team boss again stating that the actual physical signing of the deal is only a matter of time away.

He said to Sky Sports earlier this weekend:

"The state is we haven't signed it, but emotionally we have done it."

It just remains to be seen when the announcement gets made but, of course, until it is there will remain speculation around his future.

It would be a massive shock to see him leave Mercedes after all these years, though, and the likeliest outcome will be that he extends his stay with the team sooner rather than later.

As for the more immediate future, Hamilton has a chance of victory today in Hungary as he starts on pole for the Hungarian GP.

It will take some effort to see off Max Verstappen over the course of the race, but Hamilton is up for the challenge.

Speaking about his pole lap on Saturday, he said:

"I don't think I breathed the whole lap. I think I held my breath and I was so out of breath at the end but this is an extraordinary feeling.

"Even if you've been [in the sport] for such a long time and you've had the success before, it feels like the first. It's hard to explain just how special it feels. We definitely weren't expecting the fight for pole today.

"Though George [Russell] got pole last year and was looking great, these guys [Red Bull] were looking so strong [this year,] but of course I was hoping to be as high up as possible. Once we got to Q2 we were looking quite decent all of a sudden and obviously the second run in Q3 we were a tenth off of Max and I knew I had had more time to find in the car.

"[On the last run] I [thought I] just have to send it and hope to stay on track and I think I got closer to them, at least in [some] areas but our last sector was particularly strong and it was epic and I'm just so happy and happy for everyone in the team."

Looking ahead to the race, he said:

"Well, normally, it's not a bad race car, we tend to have decent race pace. Max's race pace yesterday was I think quite extraordinary. I think they were quite a bit quicker than us. But there's a way to hold position and maybe there's a fighting chance for us. We're going to have a great race for sure."