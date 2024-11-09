With only three races left in the F1 season, sights are being set on the 2025 campaign and all the changes that it will bring with it. There’s no bigger change happening than Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari. When the news broke at the beginning of the year, it set the F1 world alight with few expecting Hamilton to leave the team that he’d had so much success with.

However, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff seems decidedly comfortable with the Brit's departure - even going as far as to admit that the Silver Arrows are happy with the way the situation has worked out.

Speaking in the new book, Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane, the 52-year-old had a merciless view on why the team wouldn't miss the seven-time world champion next season. So brutal was Wolff in his comments, that it's likely a sign Mercedes weren't planning to stick with Hamilton much longer in any case.

Toto Wolff Explains Why Mercedes 'Like' Lewis Hamilton's Exit for Ferrari

The Brit is departing the team after 12 years

Close

"Everyone has a shelf life," he wrote, boiling down Hamilton's departure to five simple words.

"We're in a sport where cognitive sharpness is extremely important. I absolutely had it on my radar that Lewis would go. I just couldn't understand why he'd change to another team before we knew if we were going to be competitive."

Wolff does lament that the timing of Hamilton’s departure wasn’t ideal. He felt like he "didn’t have time to react" and had to "emergency call partners". But the biggest issue that Wolff was going to have to deal with was finding a driver to take Hamilton’s seat. "I possibly missed out on negotiating with other drivers who had signed contracts a few weeks earlier, like Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris."

As much as Wolff might have been in a rush to organise his team and sponsors after Hamilton’s departure, in some ways he’s thankful for his departure. "I like the situation. It helps us because it avoids the moment where we need to tell the sport’s most iconic driver that we want to stop."

Lewis Hamilton's F1 stats (as of 09/11/24) Races 353 Drivers' Championships 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) Wins 105 Podiums 201 Career points 4829.5 Pole positions 104 Fastest laps 67 First race 2007 Australian Grand Prix First win 2007 Canadian Grand Prix

In his most recent contract extension, Mercedes had only given Hamilton a short-term contract. It was a clear indication that they were slowly wrapping up their time with the driver and setting their sights on the future of the team. Wolff stated that he "needed to look towards the next generation".

At 39, Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the grid and Mercedes has opted to replace him with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli. He’ll pair up with 26-year-old George Russell who joined the team in 2022 from Williams. Both have graduated from Mercedes Junior Academy, and are a much younger line than Mercedes is used to.

There’s no denying that this has been a tough season for Hamilton, even though he has already recorded two wins. He currently sits in seventh place in the Championship with recent races highlighting how much he’s struggled with the car.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mercedes have won nine Constructors' Championships during Hamilton's time with the team.

After the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton was on the radio to let the team know his thoughts on the car. "That was a disaster of a weekend, guys. The worst the car has ever been!"

This wouldn’t have been how Hamilton would have wanted to end his journey with Mercedes. With Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi left on the calendar before he makes the switch to the Italian outfit, there’s no doubt that Hamilton will be hoping to end his time with Mercedes on a high and prove to his team boss that his age won’t hold him back from battling for wins.