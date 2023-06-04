Toto Wolff was naturally pleased with his Mercedes team's performance after they scored a double podium in the Spanish GP.

Max Verstappen once again stormed to victory to make it 40 career wins in F1 but Mercedes were also one of the stories of Sunday with Lewis Hamilton taking second from P4 on the grid and George Russell moving up from P12 at lights out to third at the chequered flag.

A really promising result with the new upgrades on the car, then, and Wolff was naturally upbeat with things - though cautioned that the Silver Arrows cannot get too carried away:

"I'm very happy for the hard work that has been done," Wolff said to Sky.

"We took some decisions to go in another direction, we changed so many points and maybe variables we don't understand - it was a risky move but we got a good race car.

"I think we just needed the shock at the start of the season that [the old W14 design] is not going forward and there's not much gain in it.

"It was just concentrating on what we think we know well. The wake up call at the beginning of the season was what we needed.

Wolff was also asked what the team learned about their car from the race:

"I think the learnings are we had a good race car. Lewis came out five or six seconds behind Max when he cleared Carlos so we are much closer, but you see where the benchmark is, we finished 15-20 seconds behind [the Red Bull.]

"We just need to chip away and we're really good at grinding. Once there is a development direction we just go for it.

"We have to be realistic today, the conditions were perfect - not too hot, not too cold, the car was in a mega window.

"Let's keep our expectations real. There's such a long way to go to catch Red Bull but it's a good moment to see the development direction is right."

A positive result indeed for Mercedes, and they'll be hoping there's plenty more to come with us heading to Montreal up next.