Toto Wolff has explained that he is appreciative of Max Verstappen and his talents as a racing driver.

Verstappen is once again leading the way in the Drivers' standings this year in F1, with him six points clear of his nearest challenger - team-mate Sergio Perez.

Indeed, he's looking to make it three championships in a row this year and if he can do that he'll be alongside the likes of Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna, and Sir Jackie Stewart in terms of F1 titles won.

Impressive company, and Wolff is appreciative of his talents as a driver, suggesting that he has become even better in recent years to take his abilities to new heights:

"Max is, in combination with his car, the benchmark," Wolff said to De Telegraaf.

"He's matured so much and doesn't make mistakes anymore. Max is only 25 years old, you wouldn't think someone at that age is that mature, also in terms of his outlook on life."

Wolff also went on to say that he likes the Dutchman because he has a 'raw edge,' and is 'difficult':

"Whether it's Max, Lewis [Hamilton,] Michael Schumacher or Ayrton Senna, they're all different but they all have a raw edge.

"I like those kinds of people, difficult people. That often means they have more ambition and more dedication. This not only applies to drivers, but also to the top people within a team."

Wolff's comments actually came before Verstappen and George Russell had their set-to after the Azerbaijan GP Sprint on Saturday, which saw the Dutchman label the Briton a 'd***head.'

On that spat, Wolff said that he could understand why both drivers acted the way they did on track and also why they defended themselves so hard afterwards as well, both standing their ground in the argument.

Clearly, Wolff is very appreciative of Verstappen as a driver but he and his Mercedes team will be aiming to close the gap to the Dutchman and put pressure back on him as soon as they can, after what has been a year or so away from the front following on from 2021's epic title duel.

Some sizeable upgrades are being expected to arrive at Imola in just over two weeks from now for Mercedes, and it'll be interesting to see where that places them and the W14 in the pecking order with Red Bull currently so far ahead at the front.