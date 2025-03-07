Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed he did not approach Max Verstappen to drive for the team due to a promise he made to Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton left the Mercedes team at the end of last season for a move to Ferrari. The move, which sent shockwaves throughout the sport, was announced back in February last year. It is said to be a prominent feature in the upcoming season of the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive, which launches today, the 7th of March.

In a clip from the new series, Wolff can be seen discussing potential replacements for Hamilton with his wife, Susie Wolff, the managing director of the F1 Academy. Wolff floated names such as Carlos Sainz Jr, who Hamilton has replaced at Ferrari, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, before Susie asked: "You don't think Max is an option?"

Wolff replied: "I think he is. I haven't spoken to him because I promised Lewis I wouldn't talk to him, but I will have the conversation now."

Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen's Rivalry

It all stems from the season finale back in 2021

The pair were part of a fierce rivalry back in 2021 when both drivers were gunning for the Drivers' Championship. The title fight is regarded by many as one of the greatest F1 seasons to date, with the championship going down to the final lap of the final race, where Verstappen robbed Hamilton of a record eighth world championship thanks to a mishap from FIA race director Michael Masi.

The pair clashed multiple times during the season, and the relationship between the pair was very tense, so it would make sense why Hamilton maybe didn't want the Red Bull driver as a teammate.

It's unclear how long ago Wolff and Hamilton's agreement was made, however, or whether talks between Verstappen and Mercedes did take place following the Brit's exit.