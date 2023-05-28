Toto Wolff believes that F1 does not need to change away from the meritocracy that it currently is, with Red Bull the dominant force in the sport right now.

Red Bull sealed a sixth-straight victory of the 2023 season at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, with Max Verstappen taking the win at a canter.

The Dutchman is looking well on course to win a third world title as it stands, then, but there are some quarters, therefore, suggesting that F1 is getting a little boring because of the dominance.

It's something that we have seen time and again in the sport. When a team and driver do a fantastic job and they win so regularly, questions start being asked over whether the championship can be tweaked to allow for closer racing at the front but, ultimately, F1 has always been as much about the cars and teams as it has been about the drivers and taking that factor away would be to change one of the core facets of the series.

Toto Wolff, having overseen Mercedes' dominance alongside Lewis Hamilton, is clearly someone that subscribes to that as well - with him again saying after the race in Monte-Carlo that it is instead down to the other nine teams, including his own, on the grid to try and change the current pecking order:

"We just need to do a better job. We just need to catch up, find elegant solutions make sure our learning development slope is steeper than theirs and eventually fight.

"I don't want [F1 to change] because it's a meritocracy. It is what it is - it's a sport.

"Obviously a strong fight between 10 drivers or at least two is much better for all of us, but it's not happening. And that's why you have to just accept that and work to get better."

Perhaps things are a little predictable at the moment with Verstappen and Red Bull in charge, but hopefully Sergio Perez can respond after a tough weekend and make a real fist of the championship battle in the races ahead.