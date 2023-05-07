Toto Wolff called the Mercedes W14 a 'nasty piece of work' after qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton will line up in 13th for today's race whilst George Russell goes from sixth, but both had their struggles during the session on Saturday.

Indeed, the team is clearly hoping that their upgrades for Imola, in a couple of weeks from now, will make their car a little more consistent in terms of its performance but, for the time being, Wolff has labelled the W14 a 'nasty piece of work' ahead of Sunday's race.

Speaking post-qualy on Saturday evening, the Mercedes team boss said:

"I take no enjoyment from finishing sixth because probably sixth should have been eighth or seventh. Even if it was fifth, I would take no enjoyment," Wolff said, referencing the red flag at the end of the session that prevented Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc setting likely quicker times than Russell in Q3.

"[There's a] lack of comprehension of what it is that makes this car such a nasty piece of work. I think that the car is not a nice car, not a good car, and I wouldn't even be able to point out where the issue is because it's everywhere. The performance is just really bad."

It remains to be seen what the Mercedes cars can do this afternoon in the grand prix, with a mixed-up grid at least potentially presenting a chance to get some good points, whilst there is also a threat of rain - though it's a threat that is dwindling as we get closer to lights out in all truth.

Certainly, many connected with Mercedes are hoping to get this weekend out of the way as quickly as possible with as many points as they can scramble, before focusing on Imola.

Big upgrades are expected at the Italian circuit for the Silver Arrows and they'll just be hoping that they are going to help them close the gap to Red Bull.

Certainly, if they are off of the mark post-upgrades there will be a lot of soul-searching within the team, and so we're very much approaching a crucial point in their 2023 season.