Toto Wolff has given his thoughts on the scrap that played out between George Russell and Max Verstappen at the Azerbaijan GP Sprint.

The two drivers were engaged in quite the battle for position over the course of the first few corners of the race, and it was Russell who won out, at least initially - much to the annoyance of Verstappen.

Indeed, the pair touched and Verstappen found himself with a hole punched into the side of his Red Bull, with him quickly on the team radio venting his frustrations.

In the end, Max would overtake George before the conclusion of the Sprint but the Dutchman was still not appeased, with him remonstrating with the Briton in parc fermé after the race and calling him a 'd***head.'

Without a doubt, it was the story of an otherwise pretty dull Sprint in Baku, and Mercedes team boss Wolff was asked about the clash between the pair:

“Friendly exchanges between drivers is a good entertainment factor.

“They collided, [Max] had a big hole in the car and that's certainly sub-optimal for your race - it's absolutely understandable that he's upset. But on the other side, George defended a position. It's not the first time I guess they've had a situation between each other.

“If I'm George, I'm doing exactly the same, if I'm Max, I'm upset.

“I think it's dangerous to overtake around the outside because you could either end up in the run-off, or you can end up in the wall, or you can have somebody on the inside that is weak and gives you all the space in the world."

Russell certainly stood his ground both during the race and after it, with Verstappen clearly upset with him.

It'll be interesting to see what happens when the pair are next on track up against one another, with Verstappen vowing to give Russell the same treatment as yesterday's battle, but that might not happen at least today in Baku.

Max is starting P2 for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, whilst George is down in P11 and it seems unlikely that the two will cross paths much, unless Russell has an incredible surge and Verstappen has issues.

The Red Bull car, even with the hole in, still looked very much the fastest of the field yesterday - with Sergio Perez winning the Sprint in the sister car - and it's hard to see past them winning again in Baku today.