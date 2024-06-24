Highlights Alan Hutton believes Tottenham could possibly hijack Manchester United's move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite's successful season has attracted interest from multiple clubs, with United having had a £35 million rejected for the player.

Spurs are also looking to make offensive acquisitions this summer, with Tammy Abraham emerging as a target.

Tottenham could hijack Manchester United's move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to former Spurs defender Alan Hutton.

Branthwaite enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 season, making 41 appearances across all competitions as the Toffees finished 15th in the Premier League, comfortably avoiding relegation despite a points deduction. This excellent campaign has sparked interest from a host of clubs, with reports last week emerging that United have had a £35 million bid for the England international rejected.

While United are expected to revisit the deal with an improved offer, Hutton revealed to Football Insider that his sources have told him that Tottenham could capitalise on the Red Devils' failed offer and make a move themselves.

Hutton: Spurs Want to Sign Branthwaite

Postecoglou wants to bolster his defence

After a successful loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, Branthwaite burst onto the scene in English football last season, thriving in a Sean Dyche side that survived in the Premier League after the significant adversity inflicted on them by an eight-point deduction. This form earned the 21-year-old a place in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad for the Euros, and although he was ultimately cut from the final ensemble, the defender is still in high demand among top clubs.

While Branthwaite is reportedly 'keen' to join Manchester United and has agreed personal terms with the north-west club, little movement has occurred since having an initial bid rejected, and Hutton believes his former club could be set to hijack the United deal. Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said:

"I feel at times [Tottenham] have been light in that sense, actually across the back four. When you look at their starting back line, if any of them get injured or go missing for a good length of time, the players that come in aren’t quite up to the standard. "To have someone in the door with that potential who could be a regular starter for England moving forward, that could be a great deal. He did really well last season, and there are talks [Cristian] Romero could be on the move, so there’s a few things in the pipeline that might lead towards them going for someone like [Branthwaite], and him filling that void at centre-half. I have heard there could be a hijack there, from people I speak to at the club.”

Given the intense nature of the speculation linking the starlet to United, news of a potential Spurs hijacking may come as a surprise. However, given Spurs conceded 61 goals last summer, Ange Postecoglou is likely to be after defensive reinforcements in the transfer window, and Branthwaite has been identified as one of the hottest central defensive prospects on the market.

Branthwaite's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 35 Goals 3 Tackles Per 90 1.91 Intercetpions Per 90 1.45 Clearances Per 90 4.71 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.72

Spurs Chasing Abraham

The north London club want more competition up front

As well as acquiring defensive reinforcements this summer, adding quality and depth to their forward areas is also a primary concern for Postecoglou this summer. Sources close to the north London club have indicated to GIVEMESPORT that former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been identified as a target, with the Australian head coach seeing the Roma man as an ideal candidate to compete with the likes of Richarlison and Son Heung-Min.

After suffering from a crucial ligament injury, Abraham made just eight appearances in Serie A last season. However, the Englishman has a track record of scoring goals in the Premier League, netting 15 times in the division in the 2019/20 campaign for the Blues.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 24/06/2024