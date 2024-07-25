Highlights Tottenham are not currently pursuing Man United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Fulham reportedly saw their initial bid for McTominay turned down by the Red Devils.

Spurs outcast Sergio Reguilon would be 'keen' on a return to Man United.

Tottenham Hotspur are not in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent reports suggesting Tottenham have entered the transfer battle with Fulham for the Scotland international, Bridge suggests Spurs are not pursuing a deal for McTominay at the moment.

United are reportedly reluctant to sell McTominay this summer, with boss Erik ten Hag keen on retaining him for his third season in charge, but could be forced to sell to balance the books.

Fulham have already had their initial bid turned down by the Red Devils, who are thought to be looking for a fee of around £40m for the midfielder.

According to ESPN, McTominay, alongside Harry Maguire, Antony, and Jadon Sancho, could be available for departure if their valuations are met this summer.

The Red Devils are also considering offers for Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Christian Eriksen, who all have just 12 months remaining on their current deals at Old Trafford.

‘Nothing’ in McTominay to Spurs Rumours

Tottenham are yet to enter the race

Bridge, speaking to GMS, revealed that Tottenham are not pursuing McTominay at the moment, despite recent reports claiming Spurs are ready to ‘hijack’ Fulham’s bid for the 27-year-old:

“My understanding is that there's nothing in Scott McTominay rumours at the moment. “He is a very decent player, and he's a bit of a leader, but I don't think Tottenham are in for him as it stands. As we speak, it's not a player I think Spurs are pursuing.”

McTominay came close to departing Man United last summer – he was in talks with West Ham United over a possible switch to the London Stadium just 12 months ago.

The Scotland international eventually decided to stay put at Old Trafford and, statistically, had the best season of his career, scoring 10 goals across 43 outings under Ten Hag.

McTominay has already returned to pre-season training after Scotland's exit from Euro 2024, where Steve Clarke’s side picked up just a point in their group thanks to McTominay’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Scott McTominay Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 32 Goals/assists 7/1 Pass accuracy (%) 80.6 Progressive passes per 90 3.03 Shots per 90 2.08 Minutes played 1,901

After announcing deals for Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, Man United have now shifted their focus on bringing in a new midfielder ahead of the new campaign, with PSG’s Manuel Ugarte among those under strong consideration.

Reguilon ‘Keen’ On Man Utd Return

Unlikely to feature for Spurs again

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon would be keen on a return to Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Old Trafford outfit on loan on deadline day last year, is reportedly willing to rejoin forces with Erik ten Hag again.

According to Romano, Man United are yet to advance on the deal to sign Reguilon as they scramble through their pre-season without any first-team left-backs available.

Reguilon, who has one year left on his Tottenham deal, is not expected to feature for the north London outfit ever again, after he was left out of Spurs’ pre-season tour.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-07-24.